Oilers update: Busy weekend opens with two home games against Rapid City

This week: Tulsa hosts the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the BOK Center; visits the Wichita Thunder at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Records: Tulsa is 10-13-6-1 (27 points), fifth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Rapid City is 17-17-0-0 (34 points), third in the Mountain; Wichita is 20-11-3-0 (43 points), second in the Mountain.
Promotions: Friday — Ladies Night; Saturday — Jim Wiley Night, Affiliation Jersey Auction.
Notes: The Oilers are coming off a 5-3 loss at Allen on Wednesday night. Karl Boudrias scored his first goal as an Oiler with 38 seconds left to cut the deficit to 4-3, but Allen's Hank Crone answered with an empty-net goal. Tulsa's Kylor Wall scored his first Oilers goal only 29 seconds into the game. Allen, however, scored the next goals to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Tulsa's Jimmy Soper scored on a wraparound early in the second period for a 2-2 tie, but former Oiler Jack Combs scored the go-ahead goal at 8:06 of the second and Colton Hargrove added a goal late in the second for a 4-2 lead.