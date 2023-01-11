Oilers update: Busy weekend opens with two home games against Rapid City

Notes: The Oilers are coming off a 5-3 loss at Allen on Wednesday night. Karl Boudrias scored his first goal as an Oiler with 38 seconds left to cut the deficit to 4-3, but Allen's Hank Crone answered with an empty-net goal. Tulsa's Kylor Wall scored his first Oilers goal only 29 seconds into the game. Allen, however, scored the next goals to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Tulsa's Jimmy Soper scored on a wraparound early in the second period for a 2-2 tie, but former Oiler Jack Combs scored the go-ahead goal at 8:06 of the second and Colton Hargrove added a goal late in the second for a 4-2 lead.