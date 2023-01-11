 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA OILERS UPDATE

Oilers update: Busy weekend opens with two home games against Rapid City

  • Updated
  • 0
Oilers battle Rush at BOK Center (copy)

Rapid City Rush forward Logan Nelson (28) braces for a check into the boards by Tulsa Oilers defenseman Andrew Jarvis (25) during the second period of their Nov. 17 game.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

This week: Tulsa hosts the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the BOK Center; visits the Wichita Thunder at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Records: Tulsa is 10-13-6-1 (27 points), fifth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Rapid City is 17-17-0-0 (34 points), third in the Mountain; Wichita is 20-11-3-0 (43 points), second in the Mountain.

Promotions: Friday — Ladies Night; Saturday — Jim Wiley Night, Affiliation Jersey Auction.

Notes: The Oilers are coming off a 5-3 loss at Allen on Wednesday night. Karl Boudrias scored his first goal as an Oiler with 38 seconds left to cut the deficit to 4-3, but Allen's Hank Crone answered with an empty-net goal. Tulsa's Kylor Wall scored his first Oilers goal only 29 seconds into the game. Allen, however, scored the next goals to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Tulsa's Jimmy Soper scored on a wraparound early in the second period for a 2-2 tie, but former Oiler Jack Combs scored the go-ahead goal at 8:06 of the second and Colton Hargrove added a goal late in the second for a 4-2 lead. 

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Stories by Guerin Emig, Bill Haisten, Barry Lewis, Eric Bailey, Eli Lederman, Kelly Hines, John Tranchina, Dean Ruhl, Bryce McKinnis.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

