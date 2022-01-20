Oilers update: All-Star break ends with home-and-home series with Thunder

Promotions: Saturday — Youth Jersey Night: The first 500 kids, 12 and younger, receive a free youth jersey. There also will be a performance by the ZOOperstars! The Oilers will wear special Nickelodeon Double Dare Night jerseys that will be auctioned after the game in the RiverSpirit Lounge. Sunday — Family Fun Day: Fans can skate with the Oilers players after the game.

Notes: The Oilers and Thunder return to action after a four-day break for the ECHL All-Star Classic. Tulsa entered the break after its most lospided loss of the season, 8-0, against Allen. ... The Oilers are 5-5 in their past 10 games, while Wichita is 2-6-2. ... Rookie defenseman Ryan DaSilva returned to the Oilers after being loaned to Tucson of the AHL for two games. DaSilva has three goals in six games for Tulsa. The Oilers released rookie forward Jake Pappalardo, who had two points in 16 games. ... Sunday's game will be the Oilers' first-ever meeting with the Growlers, who won the 2019 Kelly Cup in their first season of operation. They nearly met that season, but the Oilers fell one win short of the Kelly Cup finals. Newfoundland starts a seven-game road trip with games Friday and Saturday at Kansas City.