Oilers trade scoring leader Jimmy Soper to Norfolk

At the midway point of the ECHL's regular season, the Tulsa Oilers made a major move Monday.

The Oilers traded Jimmy Soper, who is tied for the team's points lead, to the Norfolk Admirals for forward Tag Bertuzzi.

Soper, 27, had 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points in 36 games. His 16 goals are one behind team leader Eddie Matsushima, who also has 28 points. Soper scored three goals in the last two games. This was Soper's second season with Tulsa. He has 77 points with 32 goals in 136 ECHL career games with Greenville and Tulsa.

Bertuzzi, 21, has eight goals and 11 assists in 28 games. He also appeared in one game with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers this season and had a pair of assists at the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound forward is the son of former NHL All-Star Todd Bertuzzi, who played in 1,159 NHL games with the Islanders, Panthers, Red Wings, Flames, Ducks and Canucks.