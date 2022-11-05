Oilers top Wichita 4-1

After dropping two games on the road, the Tulsa Oilers returned home to defeat the Wichita Thunder 4-1 Saturday before a doubleheader crowd of 7,606 at the BOK Center.

St. Louis NHL-contracted goalie Colten Ellis was in the net for the first time and looked very good stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

“I thought Ellis was really good and got the saves when he had to,” said Oilers coach Rob Murray.

“Overall as a team we played with a lot more energy. But we better have after having a week off. You would be surprised. Sometimes that does not happen. We had a lot of time to work on some things and I think we implemented them well tonight.”

Penalty killing plagued the Oilers (2-2) in the last two games, but the Oilers were 1-of-1 against Wichita (3-2-1) and picked up two shorthanded goals.

“Our penalty kill was outstanding and two shorthanded goals,” Murray said. “Eddie (Matsushima) was good and Weinger was good.”

Matsushima and Weinger accounted for all of Tulsa’s goals scoring two apiece.

Murray felt having veteran Mike McKee back on defense made a difference and liked the contributions of Karl Boudrias and Chris Pena.

“Having Mike McKee back calms things down,” explained Murray. “Mike is a big part of our team and missing him the first three games makes a difference.

“I thought Karl Boudrias and Chris Pena played well. For Pena’s first pro game he was really good. You can be nervous and should be, but he played a really strong game for us.

“Our identity of hard work was on display tonight and that is how we have to be.”

After scoring his second goal of the season at 15:32 of the first period Matsushima raced in on a short-handed breakaway at 3:46 of the second period to put the Oilers up 3-0. Weinger, who scored the Oilers first goal at 5:04 of the opening period, assisted on the goal.

Mark Liwiski put the Thunder on the scoreboard for the first time at 11:59 when a flurry of shots from the side of the goal got Ellis out of position.

Weinger took a pass from Matsushima and fired from the side of the Thunder net at 19:03 for his second goal of the night to put the Oilers up 4-1 just before the period ended.

OKLAHOMA ST. 5, OKLAHOMA 4 (OT): Bedlam hockey lived up to its name and then some Saturday at the BOK Center.

After OSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead despite being outshot 43-11 after two periods, the Sooners came back in the third period to tie the game at 4-4 on a two-man advantage. But Tobias Alvergran scored on a breakaway in overtime to hand the Cowboys the win in front of a good crowd full of Bedlam fans.

“I never saw so many guys that happy when he scored that goal,” said OSU coach Derek Smith.

Cowboys goalie Warren Lipinski kept his team in the game, stopping 55 of 59 shots.

OILERS 4, THUNDER 1

Wichita 0 1 0 — 1

Tulsa 2 2 0 — 4

First Period: 1, Weinger 2 (Jarvis, Perna) 5:04 (pp). 2, Tulsa, Matsushima 2 (Gilmour, Kromm) 15:32. Penalties: Wichita, Dickman (hooking) 3:11. Tulsa, Kromm (elbowing) 5:50. Tulsa, Matsushima (interference) 9:12.

Second Period: 3, Tulsa, Matsushima 3 (Weinger) 3:46 (sh). 4, Wichita Liwiski 2 (Preston) 11:59. 5, Tulsa, Weinger 3 (Matsushima) 19:03 (sh). Penalties: Tulsa, Bean (interference) 3:03. Samuelsson (tripping) 14:31. Tulsa, Bean (tripping) 18:19.

Third Period: No scoring. Penalties: Wichita, Hoffman (fighting major) 9:55. Tulsa, Samuelsson (fighting major) 9:55. Tulsa, Soper (tripping) 17:12.

Power Plays: Wichita, 0-6. Tulsa, 1-1. Shots: Wichita, 4-15-8—27. Tulsa, 14-13-1—28. Saves: Wichita, Buitenhuis, 12-11-1—24. Tulsa, Ellis, 4-14-8—26. Referee: Tyler Hascall. A: 7,606.

COWBOYS 5, SOONERS 4 (OT)

OSU 1 2 1 1 — 5

OU 0 0 4 0 — 4

First Period: 1. OSU, Clevenster, 19:49.

Second Period: 2. OSU, Budnik (pp), 7:29. 3. OSU, Seals 9:35.

Third Period: 4, OU, Sinclair, 3:34 (pp). 5, OSU, Read, 6:40 (pp). 6, OU, Sinclair, 10:44. 7, OU, Pane (pp), 13:15. 8, OU, Pane (pp). 19:46.

Overtime: 9, OSU, Alvergran.

Power Plays: OSU, 2-7. OU, 3-6. Shots: OSU, 5-6-4-1—16. OU, 25-18-16-0—59. Saves: OSU, Lipinski, 25-18-0—43. OU, Attanasio, 4-4-0—8.