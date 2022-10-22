Oilers top Americans 4-3 in season opener at BOK Center

First impressions mean everything and the Tulsa Oilers made a good one by defeating the Allen Americans 4-3 before a crowd of 12,950 in the ECHL season opener at the BOK Center on Friday.

The Oilers held the lead until 10:12 of the third period when Allen tied the game at 3-3 on a Zach Pochiro goal off a face-off. But Dylan Sadowy put the Oilers back in front (4-3) at 12:33 then hung on for the win.

“It’s the first game of the season and it is not going to be the cleanest game,” said Oilers coach Rob Murray. “You just have to find a way to win these games, and that is what we did tonight.

“What I really like to night is we did not spend much time in our zone. We did not get hemmed in. We managed our zone really well.”

Just 14 seconds into the third period the Oilers took their biggest lead of the game, 3-1, after Jackson Leef sent a pass across the front of the Americans goal and Jimmy Soper flipped it in from the corner of the crease. But it was short lived. Allen’s Liam Finley got a shot past Mannella at 4:28 to pull the Americans within one (3-2).

“I think early on we missed some good opportunities to get ahead of the 1-0 lead,” Murray said of the game early on. “But that goal at the start of the third period was huge. Daniel Mannella made some great saves, but so did the (Allen) goalie.”

After a slow start the Oilers went 1-of-6 on the power play while the Americans were 1-of-5.

“We ended up winning the game on our power play and we will take it,” Murray said. “They (Allen) were not sharp either. Our penalty kill did well.”

It was almost four minutes into the opening period before either team got a shot on goal. But on just the second shot of the game Evan Weinger, who came to Tulsa from San Jose of the AHL, intercepted a pass and skated in on a breakaway at 4:24 to put the Oilers up 1-0.

On the first play of the second period the Americans took their time setting a play from behind their net then skated in on Oilers goal with Hank Crone taking a shot past Oilers goalie Daniel Mannell to tie the game at 1-1 with a power play goal just 32 seconds into the period.

At 7:59 Max Golod, who played 10 games with the Oilers last season before being called up to San Diego of the AHL for 34 games where he scored six goals, fired a shot from the high slot that put Tulsa up 2-1.

Mavericks 5, Oilers 3 (Saturday): The Tulsa Oilers dropped their first road game of the season 5-3 Saturday to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Areana in Independence, Mo. Tulsa scored first on a tap from J.C. Campagna, but Kansas City fought back to tie on a power play and pulled away with three second-period goals.

Friday

OILERS 4, AMERICANS 3

Allen;0;1;2;—;3

Tulsa;1;1;2;—;4

First Period: 1, Tulsa, Weinger 1 (Boudrias) 4:24. Penalties: Tulsa, Beef (interference) 8:39. Allen, Robidoux (fighting major) 11:37. Tulsa, Jarvis (fighting major) 11:37. Allen, Albano (cross checking) 14:47. Tulsa, Doremus (tripping) 19:02.

Second Period: 23, Allen, Crone 1 (Finlay, Saucepan) :32 (pp). 3, Tulsa, Golod 1 (Doremus, Jarvis) 7:59. Penalties: Allen, Hargrove (slashing) 1:39. Allen, Combs (tripping) 2:34. Tulsa, Sadowy (hooking) 11:05. Tulsa, Hilderman (tripping) 11:27. Tulsa, Campagna (slashing) 16:31.

Third Period: 4, Tulsa, Soper 1 (Leef, Farren) :14. 5, Allen, Finlay 1 (Combs) 4:28. 6, Allen, Pochiro 1 (Hargrove) 10:12. 7, Tulsa, Sadowy 1 (Golod, Lee) 12:33 (pp). Penalties: Allen, Hargrove (tripping) 5:48. Tulsa, Shadowy (roughing) 6:23. Allen, Durham (delay of game) 12:27.

Power Plays: Allen, 1-6. Tulsa, 1-5; Shots: Allen, 4-7-10—21. Tulsa, 8-11-11—30; Saves: Allen, Peressini, 7-10-9—26. Tulsa, Mannella, 4-6-8—18.

Referee: Jake Jackson. A: 12,950.

Saturday

MAVERICKS 5, OILERS 3

Tulsa;1;1;1;--;3

Kansas City;1;3;1;--;5

1st Period: 1, Tulsa, Campagna 1 (Doremus, Golod), 4:51. 2, Kansas City, McKenna 1 (Muck, Laberge), 11:32 (PP). Penalties-Bean Tul (interference), 9:55; Weinger Tul (hooking), 10:13; McLaughlin Kc (holding the stick), 10:13.

2nd Period: 3, Kansas City, McKenna 2 (Pastujov, Laberge), 9:51. 4, Kansas City, Laberge 1 (McLaughlin, McKenna), 11:23 (PP). 5, Tulsa, Leef 1 (Soper, Farren), 13:05. 6, Kansas City, McKenna 3 (Pastujov), 13:20. Penalties-Poulsen Tul (illegal check to head), 3:19; Bean Tul (tripping), 11:12; Soper Tul (tripping), 15:27; Sambrook Kc (slashing, slashing), 18:56.

3rd Period: 7, Tulsa, Soper 2 (Farren, Leef), 12:53. 8, Kansas City, Knoepke 1 (Ulett, Lammon), 17:03. Penalties-McKenna Kc (high-sticking), 13:10.

Shots on Goal: Tulsa 12-7-9-28, Kansas City 9-15-9-33; Power Play: Tulsa 0 / 3; Kansas City 2 / 4; Goalies: Tulsa, Mannella 1-1-0-0 (19 shots-15 saves), Dop 0-0-0-0 (14 shots-13 saves); Kansas City, Starrett 1-0-0-0 (28 shots-25 saves).

Referee: Cameron Fleming. A: 3,401.