Oilers take down Idaho in home opener

Offensively, the Tulsa Oilers did not play to coach Rob Murray’s expectations in Thursday's home opener at the BOK Center, but they got the job done in defeating the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 before a crowd of 3,549.
Alex Kromm scored the game-winner 1:09 into the third period. However, the Oilers were outshot 31-16 for the game, but improved to 3-1 on the season.
“I thought we got outplayed by a country mile,” Murray said. “We bent, but we did not break. But those are the games you got to find a way to get a point, or the two points like we did tonight. We had enough of those last year where we played teams and had nothing to show for it.
“In a roundabout way, throw this one out, but we will take the two points and learn from it.”
The Oilers were outplayed offensively, but the Oilers kept the Steelheads out of the goal.
“(Goalkeeper Daniel) Mannella played very well and made the difference in the game for sure,” Murray said.
“We need to be better. Not necessarily individually, but as a team we were outworked in different facets of the game.
“We have to be cleaner on our exits. We did not have too many grade-A opportunities, but when we did, we were moving our feet and doing some good things in the offensive zone. Then we could not get the puck out of our zone. We were losing little battles on the wall. We need to be stronger there. We are doubling up teams on our penalty kill every night and it has to stop.”
It was the Oilers' first look at Idaho this season. The home opener was supposed to have been played last Saturday, but the game was postponed due to ice-making problems at the BOK.
“They have a skilled team and they move the puck around well,” Murray said of Idaho. “They have kind of an offensive zone kind of setup that I think they went away from as the game went along.”
Outshooting the Oilers 8-3 in the opening eight minutes, Idaho’s Colby McAuley was in position to score his second goal of the season off a rebound to put the Steelheads up 1-0.
The Oilers evened the score at 1-1 6:17 into the second period on a shot from the left face-off circle by Alex Gilmour.
Tulsa and Idaho return to the BOK Center on Saturday at 7:05 and wrap up there three-game home stand in a Sunday 4.05 p.m. matinee.
OILERS 2, STEELHEADS 1
Idaho;1;0;0;—;1
Tulsa;0;1;1;—;2
First Period: 1, Utah, McAuley 2 (McBride, Kehler) 16:00. Penalties: Tulsa, Kromm (hooking) 2:44. Idaho, Aksiantsiuk (tripping) 12:00.
Second Period: 2, Tulsa, Gilmour 2 (unassisted) 6:17. Penalties: Tulsa, Phillips (high sticking double minor) :27.Tulsa, Lagrone (interference) 11:26. Tulsa, Soper (boarding) 14:45.