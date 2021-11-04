Oilers take down Idaho in home opener

Offensively, the Tulsa Oilers did not play to coach Rob Murray’s expectations in Thursday's home opener at the BOK Center, but they got the job done in defeating the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 before a crowd of 3,549.

Alex Kromm scored the game-winner 1:09 into the third period. However, the Oilers were outshot 31-16 for the game, but improved to 3-1 on the season.

“I thought we got outplayed by a country mile,” Murray said. “We bent, but we did not break. But those are the games you got to find a way to get a point, or the two points like we did tonight. We had enough of those last year where we played teams and had nothing to show for it.

“In a roundabout way, throw this one out, but we will take the two points and learn from it.”

The Oilers were outplayed offensively, but the Oilers kept the Steelheads out of the goal.

“(Goalkeeper Daniel) Mannella played very well and made the difference in the game for sure,” Murray said.

“We need to be better. Not necessarily individually, but as a team we were outworked in different facets of the game.