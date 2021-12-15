Oilers' struggles continue with home loss to Kansas City

The frustration continued for Tulsa Oilers coach Rob Murray on Wednesday night after the Oilers started strong then failed to finish, losing to Kansas City 5-3 at the BOK Center.
It was the third-straight loss for the Oilers (11-8-0-1) and came in a similar fashion as the previous two. It seemed like the Mavericks regrouped from a lackluster first period, but according to Murray that was not the case.
“They did not regroup, we just stopped playing,” Murray said of the Oilers' play. “Just like Sunday afternoon we missed, I don’t know how may breakaways tonight, and did not score once.
“We had defensive breakdowns. You cannot practice that.”
The Oilers dominated play in the opening 20 minutes, but the same could not be said for the following two periods.
“It is very disappointing because we stopped playing after the first period,” Murray said. “We are tied up and cannot execute a play at the blue line and take a penalty and they score a power-play goal and won the game. That is on us.”
In the third period, Duggie Lagrone tied the game for the Oilers at 3-3 on a 5-on-3 power play, but that was it for Tulsa. Lane Scheidl scored on a power play for the Mavericks for the go-ahead goal at 18:03, then Parik Angeli added an empty-net goal despite a Tulsa six-man attack to end the game.
The Oilers wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as Logan Coomes skated in on Mavericks goaltender Daniil Chechelev just 1:58 into the game to put Tulsa up 1-0. The goal extended Coomes' point streak to eight games.
Kansas City turned up the intensity in the second period, outshooting Tulsa 14-7 and scoring three goals to take a 3-2 lead.
Bryan Lemos evened the game at 2-2 at 5:30 of the second period, then, at 11:13, Jordan Ernst put the Oilers back up 2-1 with his third goal of the season.
In the final two minutes the Mavericks turned up the offense as Theo Calvas scored his first goal of the season to knot the game at 2-2. Nick Pastujov fired on Oilers goaltender Ryan Ruck at 19:08 to give the Mavericks a 3-2 lead.
On Sunday, the Orlando Solar Bears will make their first ever visit to the BOK Center to play the Oilers in a 4:05 p.m. game. It will be the first time Orlando and Tulsa have played each other.
MAVERICKS 5, OILERS 3
Kansas City;0;3;2;—;5
Tulsa;1;1;1;—;3
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Coomes 7 (Gilmour, Hilderman) 1:58. Penalties: Kansas City, Harrison (boarding) 3:43. Tulsa, Soper (interference) 13:11. Tulsa, Soper (tripping) 15:19.
Second Period: 2, Kansas City, Lemos 3 (Mychan, Wilson) 5:30. 3, Tulsa, Ernst 3 (Kromm, Soper) 11:13. 4, Kansas City, Calvas 1 (Harrison, Pastujov) 18:07. 5, Kansas City, Pastujov 8 (Crawford, Harrison) 19:08. Penalties: Tulsa, Soper (tripping) 5:59.
Third Period: 6, Tulsa, Lagrone 2 (Sadowy, McCormick) 3:47 (pp). 7, Kansas City, Scheidl 10 (Angeli, Crawford) 18:03 (pp). 8, Kansas City, Anfeli 5 (Pastujov) 19:33 (en). Penalties: Kansas City, Crawford (cross checking) 1:50. Kansas City, Scheidl (tripping) 2:24. Kansas City, Perepeluk (roughing) 9:16. Tulsa, Phillips (slashing) 17:29.
Power Plays: Kansas City, 0-4. Tulsa, 1-4.
Shots: Kansas City, 10-14-8—32. Tulsa, 13-8-14—35.
Saves: Kansas City, Chechelev, 12-7-13—32. Tulsa, Ruck, 10-11-7—28.