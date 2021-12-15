Oilers' struggles continue with home loss to Kansas City

The frustration continued for Tulsa Oilers coach Rob Murray on Wednesday night after the Oilers started strong then failed to finish, losing to Kansas City 5-3 at the BOK Center.

It was the third-straight loss for the Oilers (11-8-0-1) and came in a similar fashion as the previous two. It seemed like the Mavericks regrouped from a lackluster first period, but according to Murray that was not the case.

“They did not regroup, we just stopped playing,” Murray said of the Oilers' play. “Just like Sunday afternoon we missed, I don’t know how may breakaways tonight, and did not score once.

“We had defensive breakdowns. You cannot practice that.”

The Oilers dominated play in the opening 20 minutes, but the same could not be said for the following two periods.

“It is very disappointing because we stopped playing after the first period,” Murray said. “We are tied up and cannot execute a play at the blue line and take a penalty and they score a power-play goal and won the game. That is on us.”