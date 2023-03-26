The Tulsa Oilers have been struggling as of late and that continued against Kansas City Sunday at the BOK Center.

With a chance to tie the game late in the third period the Oilers could not get the equalizer and allowed another Maverick goal, despite a two-man advantage, losing the game 4-2.

It was the ninth loss in ten games for the Mountain division last place Oilers (20-34-7-1) with only 10 games remaining in the ECHL regular season.

The Oilers put themselves in position to get back in the game when defenseman Karl Boudrias blasted a shot into the Mavericks net at 6:07 of the third period pulling them within one (2-1). However, it was short lived. A.J. Vanderbeck answered with a Kansas City goal at 49 seconds later putting the Mavericks up 3-1.

Blake McLaughlin connected for the Oilers at 15:37 from the side of the Kansas City net at 15:37 again pulling them within one with four minutes left to get the tying goal. Tulsa pulled Daniel Mannella from the net for a six-on-four man attack, but Lammon scored an shorthanded empty net for secure the win.

“Our power play really let us down tonight,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “At the end of the day we are beating ourselves. Even the empty net goal. They (Kansas City) did not do anything to get the puck. We have six guys on the ice and they have four and they out worked us.

“We were 0-for-4 (on the power play) tonight and I don’t think we every got a good chance. At the end I don’t know how we don’t score. We just can’t find a way right now.”

Friday night the Oilers ended an eight-game losing streak with a road victory over Kansas City, but were fortunate to get the win.

“Even last night we almost beat ourselves,” Murray said of Friday. “We took penalty after penalty and they scored two power play goals in the third period. There power play was hungry, ours did not make a difference.”

Tulsa has little chance at a playoff berth, but Murray hopes some personnel changes this week with help the Oilers up for next season.

“We have some new guys coming in this week that will take spots away from guys that were given a chance.” Murray said. “We have to start looking at next year and bring in players that can set us up for next seasons roster.”

Mathieu Foget put the Mavericks on the scoreboard first at 16:55 of the first period with a rebound shot that went in behind Oilers goalie Mannella.

After being outshot 20-12 in the first period the Oilers picked up the tempo in the second with a 17-11 shooting edge. However, that did not stop the Mavericks from scoring. Kansas City went up 2-0 3:05 into the second period on a shot by Joshua Lemmon.

The season comes to a close with a three-game home stand starting Friday, April 7. Kansas City will be the opponent for the first two games. Sunday, April 9 the Oilers will host the Allen Americans in the finale.

MAVERICKS 4, OILERS 2

Kansas City;1;1;2;—;4

Tulsa;0;0;2;—;2

First Period: 1, Kansas City, Foget 13 (Roy) 16:55. Penalties: Tulsa, Perna (hooking) 8:23.

Second Period: 2, Kansas City, Lemmon 10 (Vanderbeck, Santerno) 3:05. Penalties: Kansas City, Jarvis (holding) 19:45.

Third Period: 3, Tulsa, Boudrias 5 (Bertuzzi, Poulsen) 6:07. 4, Kansas City, Vanderbeck 1 (Santemo, Canvas) 6:56. 5, Tulsa, McLaughlin 11 (Farren, Perna) 15:37. 6, Kansas City, Lammon 11 (Canvas) 19:03 (en, sh). Penalties: Kansas City, Calvas (cross checking) 10:37. Kansas City, Casket (fighting major) 16:14. Kansas City, Knoepke (hooking) 16:14. Tulsa, Jarvis (fighting major) 16:14. Kansas City, Elmes (slashing) 18:05.

Power Plays: Kansas City, 0-1. Tulsa, 0-4.

Shots: Kansas City, 20-11-5—36. Tulsa, 12-17-14—43.

Saves: Kansas City, Kelley, 12-17-12—41. Tulsa, Mannella, 19-10-3—32.

Referee: JR Stragar, Kevin Corbett. A: 6,792.