Oilers stave off elimination in Utah

Utah struck early, but the Tulsa Oilers scored more often, avoiding elimination Monday at the Maverik Center in West Valley Center, Utah, with a 4-2 win over the Grizzlies in game six of their ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs series.

Charle-Edouard D’Astous put Utah ahead just 7:01 into the game with his seventh goal of the series, moving the Grizzlies toward advancement.

Eddie Matsushima struck first for the Oilers, tying the game 1-1 barely three minutes after Utah had gone ahead. Matsushima scored again 12:30 into the second frame, tipping a feed from Adam Pleskach inside the back post, and giving the Oilers a lead they would not relinquish. Joe Garreffa sniped Utah's Trent Miner less than two minutes later, putting the Oilers up 3-1.

Mason Mannek tallied Utah’s second power-play goal 14:45 into the final frame, bringing Utah within one. But that was as close as the Grizzlies would get. Ethan Stewart knocked in an empty-net goal with 25 seconds remaining to set the final margin.

The Oilers were aggressive facing elimination, putting up 52 shots in an all-out effort to extend the series. Tulsa goalie Daniel Mannella had 34 saves on 36 shots.

The series-deciding game seven is set for 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at Utah.