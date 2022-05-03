 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oilers stave off elimination in Utah

Tulsa Oilers vs Utah Grizzlies

Tulsa Oilers forward Eddie Matsushima (15) and Utah Grizzlies defenseman Austin Crossley (7) watch as a puck flies through the air during game four of Kelly Cup playoffs between the Tulsa Oilers and the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Utah struck early, but the Tulsa Oilers scored more often, avoiding elimination Monday at the Maverik Center in West Valley Center, Utah, with a 4-2 win over the Grizzlies in game six of their ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs series.

Charle-Edouard D’Astous put Utah ahead just 7:01 into the game with his seventh goal of the series, moving the Grizzlies toward advancement.

Eddie Matsushima struck first for the Oilers, tying the game 1-1 barely three minutes after Utah had gone ahead. Matsushima scored again 12:30 into the second frame, tipping a feed from Adam Pleskach inside the back post, and giving the Oilers a lead they would not relinquish. Joe Garreffa sniped Utah's Trent Miner less than two minutes later, putting the Oilers up 3-1.

Mason Mannek tallied Utah’s second power-play goal 14:45 into the final frame, bringing Utah within one. But that was as close as the Grizzlies would get. Ethan Stewart knocked in an empty-net goal with 25 seconds remaining to set the final margin.

The Oilers were aggressive facing elimination, putting up 52 shots in an all-out effort to extend the series. Tulsa goalie Daniel Mannella had 34 saves on 36 shots.

The series-deciding game seven is set for 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at Utah.

