Oilers shut down first-place Wichita

Tulsa finished what it started, and Devin Williams earned his third shutout of the season to lead the Oilers to a 3-0 victory over the first-place Wichita Thunder on Friday before 2,905 fans at the BOK Center.
“We played a strong game throughout,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “(Devin) Williams made some great saves.”
After taking a 2-0 lead in the second period, the Oilers (22-21-4-2) kept offensive pressure on the Thunder (29-14-4-1) and Justin Taylor fired into an empty net at 18:46 of the third period to seal the victory.
“The first two goals were greasy goals,” Murray said. “We went to the net and found the rebound. It was good. I really felt like we put a good 60-minute effort in.
“Our penalty kill was excellent. Our power play, we had some really good opportunities where we just did not tap the puck in. But it was a good game.”
The game was a turnaround from past weeks, when the Oilers would start strong, build a lead, then lose focus in the final period and lose the game.
“Rest does not hurt," Murray said of the past four days without a game. “We had some good practices, and I think Charlie (Sampair) makes a difference. His speed is always a threat. That helps. Everybody played solid.
“Last weekend we had a lot of trouble winning face-offs. With face-off wins come from puck possession. We did really well on our draws tonight. It makes a big different when you can start with the puck.”
Gregg Burmaster picked up his eighth goal of the season, scoring in front of the Thunder net at 8:26 of the second period to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Burmaster picked up a rebound and fired past Thunder goalie Evan Buitenhuis to break a nearly 32-minute-long scoreless game.
Tulsa took a 2-0 lead at 18:29 on a second-chance shot by Alex Kromm, his first of the season. Following the goal, the officials stopped play and went to the video to review the goal to see if there was goalie interference. After some discussion the goal was ruled good.
OILERS 3, THUNDER 0
Wichita;0;0;0;—;0
Tulsa;0;2;1;—;3
First period: No scoring. Penalties: Wichita, Beauregard (hooking) 14:06. Wichita, Dickman (hooking) 19:57.
Second period: 1, Tulsa, Burmaster 8 (Lyszczarcyk, Beauvais) 8:26. 2, Tulsa, Kromm 1 (Lyszczarcyk, McKee) 18:29. Penalties: Tulsa, McNicholas (tripping) 5:14.
Third period: 3, Tulsa, Taylor 8 (empty net) 18:46. Penalties: Tulsa, Brassard (tripping) :27. Wichita, Beauregard (hooking) 7:12. Wichita, Dickman (unsportsmanlike conduct) 8:17. Tulsa, Taylor (goalie interference, roughing) 8:17. Wichita, Clarke (tripping) 11:40. Tulsa, Lyszczarcyk (hooking) 13:31.
Power plays: Wichita, 0-4. Tulsa, 0-4.