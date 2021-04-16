Oilers shut down first-place Wichita

Tulsa finished what it started, and Devin Williams earned his third shutout of the season to lead the Oilers to a 3-0 victory over the first-place Wichita Thunder on Friday before 2,905 fans at the BOK Center.

“We played a strong game throughout,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “(Devin) Williams made some great saves.”

After taking a 2-0 lead in the second period, the Oilers (22-21-4-2) kept offensive pressure on the Thunder (29-14-4-1) and Justin Taylor fired into an empty net at 18:46 of the third period to seal the victory.

“The first two goals were greasy goals,” Murray said. “We went to the net and found the rebound. It was good. I really felt like we put a good 60-minute effort in.

“Our penalty kill was excellent. Our power play, we had some really good opportunities where we just did not tap the puck in. But it was a good game.”

The game was a turnaround from past weeks, when the Oilers would start strong, build a lead, then lose focus in the final period and lose the game.

“Rest does not hurt," Murray said of the past four days without a game. “We had some good practices, and I think Charlie (Sampair) makes a difference. His speed is always a threat. That helps. Everybody played solid.