Oilers set for home-and-home series against Kansas City

This week: Tulsa has a home-and-home series with Kansas City— the Oilers travel to Kansas City on Wednesday, and then the Mavericks will be the opponent for the Oilers' home opener Saturday at the BOK Center. The first 2,000 fans will receive an Oilers magnet schedule. Opening faceoff for both games is at 7:05 p.m.

Records: Tulsa is 1-1 (2 points), fourth in the Mountain Division; Kansas City is 1-1 (2 points), fifth in the Mountain Division.

Notes: Daniel Mannella, who played the past four seasons at St. Lawrence University, saved 20 of 23 shots in his first pro start Saturday to pick up the win as the Oilers prevailed 4-3 at Rapid City. Dylan Sadowy scored two goals, including the winner with 1:01 left, converting a backhand, spin-o-rama pass from Alex Kromm. Sadowy was a 2014 San Jose Sharks draft choice. ... Ryan Olsen has a team-high three goals for Kansas City. ... Sadowy and Alex Gilmour lead the Oilers with three points each. Tulsa's Jack Doremus leads the ECHL with 17 shots.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

