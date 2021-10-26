 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oilers set for home-and-home series against Kansas City
0 Comments
TULSA OILERS UPDATE

Oilers set for home-and-home series against Kansas City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mavericks at Oilers (copy)

Tulsa's Alex Kromm sends the puck down the ice against Kansas City in an April game. The teams meet twice this week for the first time this season.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

This week: Tulsa has a home-and-home series with Kansas City— the Oilers travel to Kansas City on Wednesday, and then the Mavericks will be the opponent for the Oilers' home opener Saturday at the BOK Center. The first 2,000 fans will receive an Oilers magnet schedule. Opening faceoff for both games is at 7:05 p.m.

Records: Tulsa is 1-1 (2 points), fourth in the Mountain Division; Kansas City is 1-1 (2 points), fifth in the Mountain Division.

Notes: Daniel Mannella, who played the past four seasons at St. Lawrence University, saved 20 of 23 shots in his first pro start Saturday to pick up the win as the Oilers prevailed 4-3 at Rapid City. Dylan Sadowy scored two goals, including the winner with 1:01 left, converting a backhand, spin-o-rama pass from Alex Kromm. Sadowy was a 2014 San Jose Sharks draft choice. ... Ryan Olsen has a team-high three goals for Kansas City. ... Sadowy and Alex Gilmour lead the Oilers with three points each. Tulsa's Jack Doremus leads the ECHL with 17 shots.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News