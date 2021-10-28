Oilers' Saturday home opener postponed

An ice-making mechanical failure at the BOK Center has forced the Tulsa Oilers to postpone Saturday night's scheduled ECHL home opener.

That Oilers game against the Kansas City Mavericks will be played on a date to be announced later.

Instead of the game, the Oilers will host a party Saturday at the BOK Center, starting at 5 p.m. All tickets and vouchers will give fans admission to the party. Free food and drinks will be available and there will be family-friendly activities offered.

Tickets will be good for the rescheduled date and the Nov. 6 game. Tickets for those games can be received at the party or by contacting the Oilers’ office. The first 2,000 fans at the party will receive a free 2021-22 Oilers’ magnet schedule.

Tulsa is 2-1 after playing its first three games of the season on the road.

The Oilers' first home game is now scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 against the Idaho Steelheads in the opener of a three-game series.

