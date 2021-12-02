Oilers' Ruck makes winning debut in goal

After last Sunday’s 6-5 overtime win against Utah that saw goaltender Daniel Mannella leave with an injury, Tulsa Oilers coach Rob Murray was left with no goaltenders to start the week.
Ryan Ruck and Kai Edmonds joined the team this week in time for Thursday’s game, and Ruck got his first ECHL victory as the Oilers defeated the Rapid City Rush 4-2 at the BOK Center.
Ruck, who came to Tulsa from Macon of the SPHL, stopped 24 of 26 shots in his Oilers debut and Tulsa improved to 8-5-0-1 with its second straight win.
“We got two goalies, and one has played at the pro level and one at D1 college,” Murray said. “This is their chance and I thought Ruck was good. I don’t know if he was tested all that much, but a couple of those glove saves looked good.
“Overall, that is what we needed.”
With two more games to go this week, Murray felt his team got off to a good start.
“The game was kind of sloppy with the pucks bouncing quite a bit. But overall I am very happy with the way we played,” Murray said. “It was a good start to the weekend.”
Leading 2-1 entering the third period, Alex Gilmour put the Oilers up 3-1 at 10:22 before Alden Weller scored his first Rush goal three minutes later. But Jack Doremus put the Oilers up 4-2 at 15:20 for the game’s final goal.
Gilmour ended the night with a goal and an assist as did Logan Coomes and Jack Doremus.
“I thought (Alex) Gilmour and (Jack) Doremus really stepped up their game tonight and (Logan) Coomes had an excellent game,” Murray said. “(Duggie) Lagrone and (Mike) McKee were really solid on the backside and Dylan Sadowy had a couple of blocked shots where he sacrificed his body.”
Sadowy shot around Rush goaltender David Tendeck, who was laying face-down on the ice, to put the Oilers up 1-0 at 7:47 of the first period.
Coomes connected with a shot at 11:58 to put the Oilers up 2-0.
The Rush scored their first goal of the night 1:44 into the second period on a shot by Max Coatta to pull within one of the Oilers, 2-1.
Friday will be Teddy Bear Toss night at the BOK Center. Fans can toss Teddy Bears on the ice after the Oilers score their first goal.
OILERS 4, RUSH 2
Rapid City 0 1 1 — 2
Tulsa 2 0 2 — 4
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Sadowy 8 (Pleskach) 7:47. 2, Tulsa, Coomes 5 (McKee, Lagrone) 11:58. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 3, Rapid City, Coatta 9 (Schachle, Evers) 1:44. Penalties: Rapid City, Nelson (slashing) 3:01. Rapid City, Gravelle (tripping) 8:44. Tulsa, Matsushima (diving/embellishment) 8:44. Rapid City, Nelson (hooking) 9:58. Tulsa, Sadowy (slashing) 13:29. Tulsa, McKee (elbowing) 18:05.
Third Period: 4, Tulsa, Gilmour 5 (Coomes, Doremus) 10:22. 5, Rapid City, Weller 1 (Gravelle, Coatta) 13:21. 6, Tulsa, Doremus 6 (Gilmour, Phillips) 15:20.Penalties: Tulsa, Ernst (holding) 6:43.
Power Plays: Rapid City, 0-3. Tulsa, 0-2.
Shots: Rapid City, 6-13-7—26. Tulsa, 9-11-13—33.
Saves: Idaho, Tendeck 7-11-11—29. Tulsa, Ruck 6-12-6—24.
A: 3,515.