Oilers' Ruck makes winning debut in goal

After last Sunday’s 6-5 overtime win against Utah that saw goaltender Daniel Mannella leave with an injury, Tulsa Oilers coach Rob Murray was left with no goaltenders to start the week.

Ryan Ruck and Kai Edmonds joined the team this week in time for Thursday’s game, and Ruck got his first ECHL victory as the Oilers defeated the Rapid City Rush 4-2 at the BOK Center.

Ruck, who came to Tulsa from Macon of the SPHL, stopped 24 of 26 shots in his Oilers debut and Tulsa improved to 8-5-0-1 with its second straight win.

“We got two goalies, and one has played at the pro level and one at D1 college,” Murray said. “This is their chance and I thought Ruck was good. I don’t know if he was tested all that much, but a couple of those glove saves looked good.

“Overall, that is what we needed.”

With two more games to go this week, Murray felt his team got off to a good start.

“The game was kind of sloppy with the pucks bouncing quite a bit. But overall I am very happy with the way we played,” Murray said. “It was a good start to the weekend.”