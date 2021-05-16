Oilers' playoff hopes take a hit with 6-3 loss to Utah

The Tulsa Oilers' playoff hopes took a big hit on Sunday at the BOK Center with their third home loss in three days to the ECHL Western Division fourth-place Utah Grizzles.
After losing 3-2 in overtime Friday and a 2-1 shootout loss Saturday, the Oilers lost 6-3 Sunday and fell to 22-27-8-3 on the season.
The loss kept the Oilers in sixth place and needing to win nearly all of the eight games remaining in the season to have any chance of finishing in the top four to gain a spot in the playoffs.
“We said the other night going into Friday’s game that we probably need eight wins out of 11 to have a chance,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “Now we are down to eight out of eight. We are making it harder and harder on ourselves every night.
“We came up short every night. We have nothing to show for it.”
Tulsa trailed 3-2 entering the third period, but the Grizzlies scored three goals to put the game out of reach. Trey Bradley fired a shot that deflected off of Oilers goalie Hayden Hawkey at 2:51, then Hayden Hodgson scored at 11:02. Matthew Boucher added an empty-net goal at 18:48. At 16:09, Charlie Sampair scored for Tulsa, but it wasn't nearly enough.
Murray said all three games were in reach, but special teams play hurt the Oilers.
“Both Friday and Saturday, we were right there,” Murray said. “They were games that could have gone our way. Our power play was non-existent. (Utah) got two power-play goals, and that is the difference in the game.”
With 8:58 left Murray put Roman Durny in goal. It was his first night on the ice since March 19.
“Their goal-tending was better than ours, and that is what you have to rely on this time of year,” Murray said. "I did not mind our game. They (Utah) scored on their opportunities and we didn’t. We had multiple chances.”
J.C. Brassard put the Oilers up 1-0 on their ninth shot of the game when he fired from the side of the Grizzlies goal into the upper-right side of the net.
Utah’s Matt Hoover evened the score at 13:20 with a power-play goal.
With the Oilers' Matt Lane and Alex Kromm in the penalty box for tripping, Utah’s Matthew Boucher took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play to put the Grizzles up 2-1 with a shot down the slot at 11:35 of the second period. About two minutes later, Mitch Maxwell scored to put Utah up 3-1.
However, Kromm pulled the Oilers within one at 15:16 with his fourth goal of the season.
GRIZZLIES 6, OILERS 3
Utah;1;2;3;--;6
Tulsa;1;1;1;--;3
First period: 1, Tulsa, Brassard 2 (Burmaster, Jackson) 11:06. 2, Utah, Hoover 5 (Gerard, McLeod) 13:20 (pp). Penalties: Utah, Fehd (delay of game) 5:32. Tulsa, Taylor (holding) 11:29. Utah, Lepkowski (fighting major) 13:53. Tulsa, Leonard (fighting major) 13:53. Utah, Fraser (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct double minor) 16:26.
Second period: 3, Utah, Boucher 23 (Lowney, Bradley) 11:35. 4, Utah, Maxwell 2 (Jenkins, Pike) 14:30. 5, Tulsa, Kromm 4 (McKee, McNicholas) 15:16. Penalties: Tulsa, Kromm (charging) 2:31. Tulsa, Lane (tripping) 10:13. Tulsa, McKee (tripping) 11:19.
Third period: 6, Utah, Bradley 10 (White) 2:51. 7, Utah, Hodgson 7 (Hoover, Lowney) 11:02. 8, Tulsa, Sampair 13 (Jackson, Leonard) 16:09. 9, Utah, Boucher 24 (White) 18:48 (en). Penalties: Utah, Hoover (tripping) 8:49.
Power plays: Utah, 2-4. Tulsa, 0-4.
Shots: Utah, 9-15-5—29. Tulsa, 15-18-17—50.
Saves: Utah, Gahagen 14-17-16—47. Tulsa, Hawkey 8-13-1—22, Durny 0-0-1—1.
Referee: Andrew Wilk. A: 2,809.