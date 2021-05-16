Oilers' playoff hopes take a hit with 6-3 loss to Utah

The Tulsa Oilers' playoff hopes took a big hit on Sunday at the BOK Center with their third home loss in three days to the ECHL Western Division fourth-place Utah Grizzles.

After losing 3-2 in overtime Friday and a 2-1 shootout loss Saturday, the Oilers lost 6-3 Sunday and fell to 22-27-8-3 on the season.

The loss kept the Oilers in sixth place and needing to win nearly all of the eight games remaining in the season to have any chance of finishing in the top four to gain a spot in the playoffs.

“We said the other night going into Friday’s game that we probably need eight wins out of 11 to have a chance,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “Now we are down to eight out of eight. We are making it harder and harder on ourselves every night.

“We came up short every night. We have nothing to show for it.”

Tulsa trailed 3-2 entering the third period, but the Grizzlies scored three goals to put the game out of reach. Trey Bradley fired a shot that deflected off of Oilers goalie Hayden Hawkey at 2:51, then Hayden Hodgson scored at 11:02. Matthew Boucher added an empty-net goal at 18:48. At 16:09, Charlie Sampair scored for Tulsa, but it wasn't nearly enough.