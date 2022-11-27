Oilers move above .500 with victory over Wichita

After four games in five nights, and two trips up and down I-35, Tulsa and Wichita had every reason to be physically worn out coming into Sunday's game at the BOK Center. And they were. But the Oilers found enough gas in the tank to defeat the Thunder 5-2.

It was the Oilers' third win in four games over the Thunder putting them above .500 (6-5-4) for the first time since the season opener. Tulsa has played Wichita eight times over the last 13 games with the series tied at 4-4.

A total of 33 penalty minutes was handed out and the Oilers found themselves down 2-1 after after the first period. But a four-goal second period turned the game around for Tulsa.

“We put ourselves in a tough spot with all the penalties we took,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of the first period. “We took five penalties in the first period but were only down 2-1. We did not really get going until the second period.”

The excessive penalty minutes had the unplanned advantage of giving players more time to rest.

“It meant limited ice time for some of the guys because we are killing so many penalties, so some of the guys had a little more gas in the tank going into the second period,” Murray said.

“Last night (Saturday in Wichita) we gave up a 2-0 lead, but tonight we managed the third period much better. With four games in five nights, and if you are the team that has to come back from a three goal deficit, that is a tall task.”

Winning three games off the Thunder this past week put the Oilers in a three-way tie for fourth in the ECHL Mountain division standings.

“We took seven out of possible eight points off these guys,” said Murray. “We are looking way up from a week and a half ago. Now we are in the thick of it.”

Seventeen minutes of penalty time contributed to a crazy first period that resulted in two Thunder power play goals and a 2-1 lead over the Oilers after 20 minutes.

The Thunder got on the scoreboard first when Quinn Preston picked up a power play goal at 3:51. But Cameron Supryka answered for the Oilers answered 53 seconds later with a shot from the side of the net to even the game at 1-1.

Tulsa found themselves on the wrong side of a 5-on-3 power play in the final two minutes and the Thunders Brayden Watts took advantage with his ninth goal of the season at 18:13.

The parade of penalty minutes continued with another 14 minutes served in the second period and that presented the opportunity for Ryley Lindgren to get the Oilers first power play goal of the night and even the score at 2-2 at 1:25.

Lindgren opened the flood gates for the Oilers with three more goals over a three minute span and putting the Oilers up 5-2 going into the third period.

Justin Bean connected at 13:27 followed by Dylan Sadowy picking up his fifth of the year at 14:46 and Tyler Poulsen followed up with a goal at 16:31.

OILERS 5, THUNDER 2

Wichita;2;0;0;—;2

Tulsa;1;4;0;—;5

First Period: 1, Wichita, Preston 3 (Dickman, Stinil) 3:51 (pp). 2, Tulsa, Supryka 2 (Poulsen, Samuelsson) 4:44. 3, Wichita, Watts 9 (Stinil, Preston) 18:13 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Soper (elbowing) 3:07. Tulsa, Soper (slashing) 5:35. Wichita, Bent (boarding major) 8:51. Tulsa, Boudrias (hooking) 12:34. Wichita, MacPherson (interference) 14:35. Tulsa, Bean (slashing) 17:10. Tulsa, Soper (interference) 17:54.

Second Period: 4, Tulsa, Lindgren 3 (Bean, Sadowy) 1:25 (PP). 5, Tulsa, Bean 2 (unassisted) 13:27. 6, Tulsa, Sadowy 5 (Supryka, Linden) 14:46. 7, Tulsa, Poulsen 3 (Matsushima, Boudrias) 16:31. Penalties: Wichita, Walters (high sticking) :58. Tulsa, Perna (high sticking) 1:37. Wichita, MacPherson (high sticking) 3:23. Wichita, Kirwin (high sticking) 6:55. Tulsa, Samuelsson (boarding) 17:01. Wichita, Bates (tripping) 18:50. Tulsa, Lindgren (tripping) 19:46.

Third Period: No scoring. Penalties: Wichita, McKay (roughing) 9:05.

Power Plays: Wichita, 2-8. Tulsa, 1-7. Shots: Wichita, 11-11-4—26. Tulsa, 11-18-8—37. Saves: Wichita, Buitenhuis, 10-14-8—32. Tulsa, Mannella, 9-11-4—24. Referee: Logan Gruhl. A. 4,410.