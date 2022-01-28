Oilers' late rally falls short against Rapid City

After dominating the Rapid City Rush 7-1 on Thursday, the Tulsa Oilers fell behind early on Friday night and fell short in a final-period rally to lose 4-3 before 5,420 fans at the BOK Center.

The Oilers, who outshot the Rush 17-6 in the final period, saw their four-game winning streak end despite their late efforts.

The Oilers pulled within one (3-2) at 1:20 of the third period when Jordan Ernst scored on a 3-on-1 play in front of the Rush goal.

But Brett Gravelle scored on a breakaway at 8:59 to give the Rush a 4-2 lead.

With 15 seconds remaining, Jack Doremus pulled Tulsa with one for the third time. The Oilers then mounted a six-man attack for the final 15 seconds, but could not get the equalizer.

“Expectations were they were going to be better than us,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of the Rush. “They got embarrassed last night. It should go unsaid that they were going to come out harder.

“We thought it was going to be an easy night again and by the time we woke up we made a push, but at the end of the day it was not good enough.”

Defensive lapses hampered the Oilers' comeback attempts.