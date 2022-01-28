Oilers' late rally falls short against Rapid City

After dominating the Rapid City Rush 7-1 on Thursday, the Tulsa Oilers fell behind early on Friday night and fell short in a final-period rally to lose 4-3 before 5,420 fans at the BOK Center.
The Oilers, who outshot the Rush 17-6 in the final period, saw their four-game winning streak end despite their late efforts.
The Oilers pulled within one (3-2) at 1:20 of the third period when Jordan Ernst scored on a 3-on-1 play in front of the Rush goal.
But Brett Gravelle scored on a breakaway at 8:59 to give the Rush a 4-2 lead.
With 15 seconds remaining, Jack Doremus pulled Tulsa with one for the third time. The Oilers then mounted a six-man attack for the final 15 seconds, but could not get the equalizer.
“Expectations were they were going to be better than us,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of the Rush. “They got embarrassed last night. It should go unsaid that they were going to come out harder.
“We thought it was going to be an easy night again and by the time we woke up we made a push, but at the end of the day it was not good enough.”
Defensive lapses hampered the Oilers' comeback attempts.
“We were poor defensively,” Murray said. “They had maybe five breakaways. It is nothing that we did not warn against in pre-scouting the team that they were going to do.
“There were a couple of guys that we were leaning on that did not have good games tonight.”
The Oilers' power play was also a problem. Tulsa was 1-of-4 on the night.
“We had our chances,” Murray said. “The first couple of power plays were disappointing because we did not generate anything. That took the momentum away from us.”
The Rush were getting more open looks at the goal in the first period than they did on Thursday and it resulted in a 2-0 Rapid City lead.
At 5:48 Stephen Baylis scored from inside a crowd in front of the Oilers net, then Joke Wahlin connected on a 2-on-1 at 16:43.
The Oilers finally lit up the scoreboard in the second period, just eight seconds into a power play when Dylan Sadowy notched his 20th goal of the season at 9:36.
However, Baylis came back with his second goal of the night for the Rush at 12:36 for a 3-1 Rapid City lead.
RUSH 4, OILERS 3
Rapid City;2;1;1;—;4
Tulsa;0;1;2;—;3
First Period: 1, Rapid City, Baylis 16 (Brooks, Chabot) 6:31. 2, Wahlin 9 (Schachle, Valentini) 16:43. Penalties: Rapid City, Baylis (cross checking) 3:21. Tulsa, Pommerville (tripping) 8:27. Rapid City, Gravelle (too many men) 11:32.
Second Period: 3, Tulsa, Sadowy 20 (Larose, Pleskach) 9:36 (pp). 4, Rapid City, Baylis 17 (Valentini) 12:36. Penalties: Rapid City, Van Os (hooking) 3:01. Rapid City, Perl (high sticking) 9:28. Rapid City, Van Os (roughing) 10:31. Tulsa, Soper (roughing, kneeing major, game misconduct) 10:31. Rapid City, Schachle (interference) 11:36.
Third Period: 5, Tulsa, Ernst 6 (Shewfelt, Trumbley) 1:20. 6, Rapid City, Gravelle 14 (Butcher, Valentini) 8:59. 7, Tulsa, Doremus 16 (Pleskach, Sadowy) 19:44. Penalties: Tulsa, Shewfelt (tripping) 17:27.
Power Plays: Rapid City, 0-3. Tulsa, 1-4.
Shots: Rapid City, 15-10-6—31. Tulsa, 12-11-17—40.
Saves: Rapid City, Kelley 12-10-15—37. Tulsa, Mannella 13-9-5—27.