Oilers keep playoff hopes alive, dominate Wichita in regular-season home finale

With a spot in postseason play on the line, the Tulsa Oilers needed to win in their final home game of the regular season on Friday, and they did it in a big way.

Joe Garreffa led the way with a three-goal hat trick and two assists, Eddie Matsushima added one goal and four assists, and the Oilers (35-28-3-3) defeated the Wichita Thunder 8-2 before a crowd of 6,821 at the BOK Center.

A host of Oilers added to the scoring. Carson Denomie had two goals, Adam Pleskach, Jack Doremus added one each. Pleskach also added an assist.

The Oilers put up a season high 52 shots to the Thunder’s 22.

“It was a dangerous (game) against a non-playoff team because you know they are going to come out and play hard,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of the last-place Thunder. “But we came out strong and (Daniel) Mannella made some tremendous saves.

“We played to our game plan tonight and a lot of it was just driving to the net.”

In just seven games in an Oilers uniform, Garreffa has amassed seven goals and six assists. Matsushima has 15 goals and 23 assists.

“It’s not about the hat trick we needed that win obviously and we got it,” Garreffa said of the team’s play that saw his line responsible for five goals. “The boys are playing good and it will be a big test at Rapid City. All the lines playing well.”

The Oilers go on the road next week to play their final three regular-season games against Rapid City, the second-place team in the Mountain Division. Winning there will ensure a berth in the Kelly Cup playoffs.

“They (Rapid City) are a good team. It will be a good test to see where we are at,” Garreffa said.

“We definitely have a big weekend in Rapid City coming up,” Murray said of the Oilers who jumped into third place as the Allen Americans lost in overtime to Kansas City on Friday. “We are getting the job done now when we have to.

“Everybody we are battling with doesn’t seem to lose, and we have not lost many games. It has been extraordinarily close. It is amazing how close it is. We just have to keep playing and get the job done.”

Garreffa, who came to the Oilers from the Orlando Solar Bears, put Tulsa up 1-0 at 4:54 of the first period with his fifth goal in an Oilers uniform.

Denomie put the Oilers up 2-0 at 17:04, taking a pass across the slot from Maxim Golod and launching the puck into the net from left of the crease.

A wild six-goal second period (four by the Oilers) sent the Oilers to the locker room with a 6-2 advantage after 40 minutes,

Pleskach slammed in a shot from the corner of the net off a rebound to put the Oilers up 3-0 at 7:44 of the second period. Pleskach’s 21st goal came on a power play. The Thunder responded at 9:22 on a rebound shot by Peter Crinella that got past Oilers’ goaltender Daniel Mannella making the score 3-1.

Just a 1:27 later Doremus picked up a rebound off the stick of Thunder goaltender Jake Theut and put the Oilers up 4-1.

Once again the Thunder answered when a shot by Logan Fredericks at 13:43 just trickled over the goal line.

Garreffa completed a hat trick with his 16th goal of the season on a breakaway at 17:07.

OILERS 8, THUNDER 2

Wichita 0 2 0 — 2

Tulsa 2 4 2 — 8

First period: 1, Tulsa, Garreffa 14 (Matsushima) 4:54. 2, Tulsa, Denomie 11 (Golod) 17:04. Penalties: Tulsa, Golod (too many men) 13:57.

Second period: 3, Tulsa, Pleskach 21 (Garreffa, Matsushima) 7:44 (pp). 4, Wichita, Crinella 27 (Walters) 9:22. 5, Tulsa, Doremus 28 (Hilderman, Golod) 10:49. 6, Wichita, Fredericks 12 (Parker, Schmitz) 13:43. 7, Tulsa, Garreffa 15 (Matsushima) 14:14. 8, Tulsa, Garreffa 16 (Matsushima) 17:07. Penalties: Wichita, Bean (delay of game) 5:56. Tulsa, Lagrone (tripping) 18:22.

Third period: 9, Tulsa, Matsushima 15 (Garreffa, Pleskach) 4:02. 10, Tulsa, Denomie 12 (Kromm, Hilderman) 14:20. Penalties: Wichita, Riemsdyk (roughing) 11:17. Tulsa, Lagrone (cross checking) 11:17. Wichita, Bean (delay of game) 14:12.

Power plays: Wichita, 0-2. Tulsa, 1-2. Shots: Wichita, 8-10-4—22. Tulsa, 12-22-18—52. Saves: Wichita, Theut, 9-0-0—9, Rodrigue 1-18-16—35. Tulsa, Mannella, 8-8-4—20. A: 6,821.