Up next: Tulsa hosts the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and the Allen Americans at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at BOK Center.

Records: Tulsa is 21-36-8-1 (51 points), seventh in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Kansas City is 30-29-6-2 (68 points), fourth in the Mountain; Allen is 33-30-2-1 (69 points), second in the Mountain.

Promotions: Friday — PSO Pack the House and Ladies Night: There will be special perks for women attending the game, including prizes and free drinks. Saturday — Battle of the Rig/Country Night/Postgame Denim Jersey Auction: The Buffalo Beauts will meet the Minnesota Whitecaps in a women's pro hockey exhibition at 4:05 p.m., followed by the Oilers-Mavericks. Sunday — Fan Appreciation Day/Family Fun Day: Fans can skate with the Oilers players after the game.

Notes: The Oilers will try to play spoiler in their final homestand this season. Allen and Kansas City are in a five-team scramble for the Mountain Division's final three playoff spots. … Tulsa's .386 winning percentage is the second-lowest in the 28-team ECHL. Norfolk has the worst at .321. … The Oilers are 2-7-1-0 in their last 10 games. … A highlight on the Oilers' 1-2-1 road trip was on April 1 when Kalvyn Watson, Dante Zapata and Tristian Crozier scored their first goals. … Tulsa is 8-0 when leading after two periods at home.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World