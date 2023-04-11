Notes: For the second year in a row, the Oilers will end their season in Utah. This three-game series is the Oilers’ first visit to Utah since losing in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series last year. The Grizzlies are hoping their season also doesn’t end this week as they are tied with Rapid City, two points behind Kansas City and Wichita for the Mountain Division’s final two playoff slots. ... Utah’s Jordan Martel has a goal in seven consecutive games and 15 points (10 goals, five assists) in his last 10 games. His teammates, Keaton Jameson, has a point in eight of his last nine games. .. Tulsa’s Tag Bertuzzi has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last eight games. ... The Oilers activated forward Ethan Stewart off Injured Reserve and placed forced Tyler Poulsen on IR. Poulsen is one of the Oilers’ top offensive players with 10 goals and 40 points in 66 games. Stewart has five goals and 10 points in 40 games. ... Olle Eriksson Ek, 23, a goaltender for the Oilers in the 2019-20 and briefly in 2020-21, made his NHL debut Saturday with parent team Anaheim as he started and went the distance in a 5-4 overtime loss at Arizona. It was Anaheim’s 10th consecutive loss and he was returned to San Diego of the AHL after the game. He is the fifth Oilers player in their nine seasons in the ECHL to make his NHL debut. .. It’s not been a good year for Anaheim and its minor league affiliates. Anaheim is 23-45-12 — the second-worst record in the NHL through Monday. San Diego is 20-47-2-1 — last in the AHL and the Oilers have the second-worst record in the ECHL.