Oilers hockey update: Five-game series with Thunder starts Friday at Wichita; Home-opening crowd ranks high in ECHL

Notes: Friday's game at Wichita is the first of five in a row against the Thunder. ... Tulsa's crowd of 12,950 last Friday ranked second among the 19 home openers so far this season in the ECHL. The league average was 4,841. Atlanta led at 14,852, followed by Tulsa, Orlando (12,318) and Worcester (11,223). ... Jackson Leef and Michael Farren lead the Oilers with three assists. ... Jimmy Soper, Jackson Leef, Jack Doremus and Michael Farren have recorded points in both games for Tulsa. Soper has a third-period goal in each game. ... Tulsa has opened the scoring in each game with a goal in the fourth minute. ... Leef, Soper and Andrew Jarvis have a team-high rating of plus-3. ... Special teams are off to a slow start as Tulsa is 1-of-8 on power plays and 7-of-10 on penalty kills. ... Tulsa nonprofits have a chance this season to watch Oilers hockey from suites inside the BOK Center through the recently branded Community Seats and Suites Program. The program, under the ASM Global Acts umbrella, focuses on expanding live entertainment opportunities and supporting the Tulsa community. “We have partnered with area schools, first responders and nonprofits, including the Tulsa Area United Way for many years, giving away tickets to shows and sports events as much as possible,” said Evan Falat, BOK Center senior assistant general manager in a press release. “We continue to grow and build this program to provide more value and opportunities for Tulsans and for our suite ticket holders.”