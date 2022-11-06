Oilers force late tie, fall 4-3 to Thunder in overtime

The Tulsa Oilers fell 4-3 to Wichita in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Sunday.

Wichita took a 3-2 lead with 5:30 left in regulation, but Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima roofed an in-tight chance with an extra attacker in the final minute of regulation to force overtime

Wichita secured the win 1:26 in overtime when Stefan Fournier guided the puck into the back of the net with a foot on the power play. The goal faced a review, but eventually stood.

WICHITA 4, TULSA 3

Tulsa;0;1;2;0;--;3

Wichita;1;1;1;1;--;4

1st Period: 1, Wichita, MacPherson 1 (Fournier), 5:28 (PP). Penalties-Soper Tul (high-sticking), 4:18; Fournier Wic (tripping), 10:12.

2nd Period: 2, Tulsa, Stewart 1 (Jarvis, Poulsen), 1:56. 3, Wichita, Bates 2 (MacPherson, Fredericks), 12:07. Penalties-Bean Tul (cross-checking), 3:52; Bean Tul (slashing), 8:05; Hamaliuk Wic (cross-checking), 8:42; Bean Tul (interference), 14:03.

3rd Period: 4, Tulsa, Farren 1 (Golod, Jarvis), 11:33 (PP). 5, Wichita, Bates 3 (Constantinou, Fredericks), 14:30. 6, Tulsa, Matsushima 4 (Jarvis, Perna), 19:22. Penalties-Perna Tul (delay of game), 10:21; Hamaliuk Wic (high-sticking - double), 10:21; Boudrias Tul (roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 16:05; Hamaliuk Wic (roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 16:05; Golod Tul (roughing, diving/embellishment), 16:43; Watts Wic (roughing, holding), 16:43; McKee Tul (holding), 20:00.

OT: 7, Wichita, Fournier 4 (Constantinou, MacDonald), 1:26 (PP). Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal: Tulsa 11-10-16-0-37. Wichita 8-12-7-1-28. Power Play: Tulsa 1/3; Wichita 2/5. Goalies: Tulsa, Mannella 1-2-1-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Wichita, Mann 4-0-0-0 (37 shots-34 saves). A: 2,531 Referee: Riley Yerkovich (7).