The Tulsa Oilers lost 5-1 to the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.
Cam Wright opened the scoring 7:04 into the game for his 25th of the season to put Utah up 1-0. Blake McLaughlin tied the game 1-1 at the 13:29 mark, roofing the puck and finishing a feed from rookie Kalvyn Watson. Nolan Ritchie restored the Grizzlies’ lead on the power play with his first as a pro — the eventual game-winning goal — just 1:26 later. Jordan Martel scored an insurance goal on the ensuing power play with 19 seconds left in the period, sending Utah into the break with a two-goal lead at 3-1.
Kyle Mayhew extended Utah’s lead to 4-1 with his own first professional goal 3:28 past the midway mark of the game. James Shearer closed the score 5-1 in Utah’s favor with a goal 37 seconds later.
Riley Morris took the crease after the fifth goal, stopping all 19 shots in 25:55 of action.
The Oilers continue a three-game battle with Utah Friday at the Maverik Center at 8:10 p.m. CT.