Cam Wright opened the scoring 7:04 into the game for his 25th of the season to put Utah up 1-0. Blake McLaughlin tied the game 1-1 at the 13:29 mark, roofing the puck and finishing a feed from rookie Kalvyn Watson. Nolan Ritchie restored the Grizzlies’ lead on the power play with his first as a pro — the eventual game-winning goal — just 1:26 later. Jordan Martel scored an insurance goal on the ensuing power play with 19 seconds left in the period, sending Utah into the break with a two-goal lead at 3-1.