Oilers fall to Rush in South Dakota

The Tulsa Oilers fell behind early against the Rapid City Rush Wednesday night in Rapid City, S.D., but didn’t lose ground in the race for the final playoff spot.

Alec Butcher opened the scoring in Rapid City’s favor three minutes into the game. Gabriel Chabot hammered home a slot shot 33 seconds before the midway mark of the opening frame, giving Rapid City a 2-0 lead. Kenton Helgesen scored from the blue line with 15 seconds remaining in the first period, putting Rapid City up 3-0.

Calder Brooks scored the lone second-period goal, a short-handed tally, 14:11 in, providing the Rush a four-goal lead.

Jackson Leef drove to the net, jamming home a scramble to put Tulsa on the board 4-1, 4:50 into the third period. Carson Denomie followed up 8:06 after Leef, scoring his fourth goal in as many games and cutting the Rapid City lead in half. Max Coatta tipped home a point shot with 3:56 remaining, sealing Rapid City’s 5-2 win.

The third-place Oilers (76 points) held their position in the playoff race despite the loss. The fourth-place Allen Americans remained at 75 points with a 5-1 Wednesday loss to the Iowa Heartlanders. The fifth place Idaho Steelheads (75 points) did not play Wednesday. Each team has two games remaining.

Rush 5, Oilers 2

Tulsa 0 0 2 — 2

Rapid City 3 1 1 — 5

1st Period: 1, Rapid City, Butcher 23 (Gravelle, Zuhlsdorf), 3:00. 2, Rapid City, Chabot 21 (Gravelle, Zuhlsdorf), 9:27. 3, Rapid City, Helgesen 7 (Klotz, Brooks), 19:45. Penalties-Helgesen Rc (holding), 3:48; Fryer Rc (tripping), 10:58.

2nd Period: 4, Rapid City, Brooks 17 (Coatta), 14:11 (SH). Penalties-Nelson Rc (tripping), 13:20; Helgesen Rc (interference), 15:40.

3rd Period: 5, Tulsa, Leef 16 (Kromm, Soper), 4:50. 6, Tulsa, Denomie 13 (Pleskach, Stewart), 12:56 (PP). 7, Rapid City, Coatta 23 (Zuhlsdorf, Peterson), 16:06. Penalties-Brooks Rc (tripping), 11:01; Kromm Tul (boarding), 16:55.

Shots on Goal: Tulsa 12-11-7-30. Rapid City 13-7-6-26. Power Play: Tulsa 1 / 5; Rapid City 0 / 1. Goalies: Tulsa, Mannella 28-16-2-2 (20 shots-16 saves); Ruck 5-8-1-1 (6 shots-5 saves). Rapid City, Parik 14-7-4-4 (30 shots-28 saves). A: 2,446

— From staff reports