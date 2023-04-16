The Tulsa Oilers lost 5-0 at the Utah Grizzlies in the Oilers' final game of the season Saturday night.

Keaton Jameson opened the scoring early with an unassisted goal 2:09 into the contest, giving Utah 1-0 lead. Cameron Wright scored his fourth of the week with 3:27 left in the opening period, extending the Grizzlies lead to 2-0 heading into the middle frame.

Brandon Cutler scored his second in as many games with one second remaining in the middle period, putting Utah up 3-0.

Wright notched his second of the game 3:23 into the third period for a 4-0 Grizzlies’ lead. Luke Martin tallied his 10th of the season with 3:03 remaining, closing the score 5-0.

Saturday’s game was the final contest of the 2022-23 season. The Oilers finished with a record of 22 wins, 41 loses, 8 OT losses and 1 shootout loss.

The team's annual season-ending season ticket holder party is Tuesday at the BOK Center.