Oilers fall quickly in overtime against Kansas City

It happened so fast that if you blinked, you might have missed it.

In what was a very unusual finish, the Tulsa Oilers lost in overtime 4-3 to the Kansas City Mavericks on Monday at the BOK Center.

Just 15 seconds into the seven-minute overtime period, Giorgio Estephan skated down the slot with the puck toward Oilers goalie Roman Durny. Durny came out to stop the shot and collided with Estephan. Estephan went down on top of Durny, but the puck slid behind Durny and just over the goal line. The officials reviewed the play, and just like that, the game was over.

It was the second time in a month the Oilers lost in overtime in under 20 seconds. For the season the Oilers (28-27-10-3) have now lost 10 overtime games.

Oilers coach Rob Murray was in disbelief at what he saw.

“It is indescribable we cannot play 3-on-3 hockey in overtime,” Murray said of the team's recent overtime play. “How many times have we lost an overtime game in less than 20 seconds?”

It was a move Durny probably wishes he could do over.

“He just missed the puck and it just slid in the net,” Murray said of the play.