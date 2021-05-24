Oilers fall quickly in overtime against Kansas City

It happened so fast that if you blinked, you might have missed it.
In what was a very unusual finish, the Tulsa Oilers lost in overtime 4-3 to the Kansas City Mavericks on Monday at the BOK Center.
Just 15 seconds into the seven-minute overtime period, Giorgio Estephan skated down the slot with the puck toward Oilers goalie Roman Durny. Durny came out to stop the shot and collided with Estephan. Estephan went down on top of Durny, but the puck slid behind Durny and just over the goal line. The officials reviewed the play, and just like that, the game was over.
It was the second time in a month the Oilers lost in overtime in under 20 seconds. For the season the Oilers (28-27-10-3) have now lost 10 overtime games.
Oilers coach Rob Murray was in disbelief at what he saw.
“It is indescribable we cannot play 3-on-3 hockey in overtime,” Murray said of the team's recent overtime play. “How many times have we lost an overtime game in less than 20 seconds?”
It was a move Durny probably wishes he could do over.
“He just missed the puck and it just slid in the net,” Murray said of the play.
After jumping to a 2-0 lead in the opening period, the Oilers spent the rest of the night chasing the puck in the Kansas City zone. The Mavericks outshot the Oilers 24-16 for the game.
“We did not generate anything outside of the power plays tonight,” Murray said of his team's offense.
The Oilers cashed in on two power-play opportunities to take a 2-0 lead in the opening 11 minutes of the first period while holding the Mavericks to just one shot on goal.
Robby Jackson scored from close range at 7:56 before Alex Brooks flipped in a shot at 11:36.
However, the Oilers found themselves on the short end of a Kansas City power play and gave up a goal. With Adam Pleskach and Jackson in the penalty box, the Mavericks had a 5-on-3 advantage, and Willie Corrin shot the puck over Durny, who was down on the ice from a previous shot.
The Mavericks dominated play the second period, and the game was tied 3-3 heading into the third period. Neither team scored in the final period, which set up overtime.
Corrin scored his second of the night on a breakaway down the slot on a power play with an assist from Mavericks goalie Matt Ginn just 53 seconds into the period to tie the game at 2-2. Justin Hamonic answered with his second goal of the season at 3:56 to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead. However Estephan fired in the equalizer for Kansas City at 8:26 knotting the game at 3-3.
MAVERICKS 4, OILERS 3 (OT)
Kansas City;1;2;0;1;—;4
Tulsa;2;1;0;0;—;3
First period: 1, Tulsa, Jackson 4 (unassisted) 7:56 (pp). 2, Tulsa, Brooks 6 (Leonard, Marleau) 11:36 (pp). 3, Kansas City, Corrin 9 (Crawford, Lemos) 17:47 (PP). Penalties: Kansas City, Angeli (hooking) 7:35. Kansas City, Lemos (tripping) 10:30. Tulsa, Pleskach (slashing) 16:14. Tulsa, Jackson (slashing) 16:57. Tulsa, Kromm (roughing) 20:00.
Second period: 4, Kansas City, Corrin 10 (Ginn) :53 (pp). 5, Hamonic 2 (Sampair, Pleskach) 3:56. 6, Kansas City, Estephan 10 (Bordson, Pastujov) 8:26. Penalties: None.
Third period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Cockerill (hooking) 6:58. Kansas City, Corrin (holding) 7:51.
Overtime: 7, Kansas City, Estephan 11 (Brasdy, Corrin) :15. Penalties: None.
Power plays: Kansas City, 2-3. Tulsa, 2-2.
Shots: Kansas City, 7-10-6-1—24. Tulsa, 8-5-3-0—16.
Saves: Kansas City, Ginn 6-4-3-0—13. Tulsa, Durny 6-8-6-0—20.
Referee: Riley Yerkovich. A: 2,702.