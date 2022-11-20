Oilers fall in overtime after coming back from a 3-0 deficit

Trailing 3-0 in the middle of the second period, the Tulsa Oilers rallied to send Sunday’s game with the Rapid City Rush into overtime, but Simon Lavigne made good on an open look at 4:40 into the overtime period to hand the Rush a 4-3 victory at the BOK Center.

It was the Oilers’ third overtime loss of the season and second loss in three games to the Rush, but the comeback effort was what Oilers coach Rob Murray wanted to see.

“Battling back from what was very embarrassing last (Saturday) night. You wonder if we can even compete,” Murray said of Saturday’s 9-1 blowout loss to the Rush. “I am extremely proud of the team that played tonight. For me as a coach I wanted to see how these guys reacted to what happened to us last night and I thought it was a fantastic effort. Especially coming back from 3-1 going into the third.

“I am happy that at a minimum we got a point tonight. They deserved it. Everything to me right now is all positive.”

Rapid City wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in the first period. Calder Brooks, who scored two goals in Saturday’s 9-1 victory over Tulsa, intercepted a Tulsa pass and skated in on Oilers goalie Colten Ellis and fired the puck in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead at 1:53.

Brooks picked up his second goal of the night and fourth over the Oilers in two nights, after Oilers forward Dylan Sadowy picked up a controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at 19:35 and Brooks took advantage on the power play putting the Rush up 2-0.

Alex Aleardi flipped a shot past Ellis at 14:02 of the second period and the Rush were up 3-0.

The Oilers finally got on the scoreboard 17:36 when Sadowy fired from the left faceoff circle for a 5-on-3 power play goal cutting the Rush lead to 3-1.

Jackson Leef pulled the Oilers with one (3-2) when he scored from a crowd in front of the net 29 seconds into the third period. At 5:01 Eddie Matsushima flipped in a shot past Rush goalie David Chechelev to tie the game at 3-3. It was Matsushima’s 8th goal of the season.

The Oilers had an opportunity to win late in the third period and again in overtime.

“We missed a power play attempt on a wide open net,” Murray said of the final period in regulation. “Michael Farren missed the breakaway in overtime.”

Still, it was the comeback Murray wanted to see.

“You hate to lose in overtime, but that is exactly what we needed today,” he said. “The push back we got from the guys and play like we did was fantastic.

“They (Rapid City) scored that early goal but we stayed the course.”

With two key goal scorers gone from the team Murray feels like winning will take more work to accomplish.

“Now that our skill has left with(J.C.) Campagna and Jack Doremus (leaving) we are going to be the same makeup as last year where you have to grind goals out and get some good goaltending and win games that way.,” Murray said of Campagna and Doremus who chose to leave the team.

RUSH 4, OILERS 3 (OT)

Rapid City 2 1 0 1 — 4

Tulsa 0 1 2 0 — 3

First Period: 1, Rapid City, Brooks 5 (Aleardi, Zuhlsdorf) 1:53. 2, Rapid City, Brooks 6 (Kerins, Marcinew) 19:35 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, McKee (interference) 3:04. Tulsa, Matsushima (tripping) 9:34. Rapid City, Yamamoto (boarding) 12:29. Tulsa, Sadowy (unsportsmanlike conduct) 18:51.

Second Period: 3, Rapid City, Aleardi 3 (Fryer) 14:02. 4, Tulsa, Sadowy 3 (Farren, Nijhoff) 17:36 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Bean (tripping) 5:01. Tulsa, Samuelsson (delay of game) 6:38. Rapid City, Nelson (tripping) 15:34. Rapid City, Brooks (tripping) 15:54.

Third Period: 5, Tulsa, Leef 2 (Soper, McKee) :29. 6, Tulsa, Matsushima 8 (Leef, Poulsen) 5:01. Penalties: Rapid City, Court (tripping) 2:45. Tulsa, Golod (cross checking) 9:42. Rapid City, Coatta (delay of game) 14:08.

Overtime: 7, Rapid City, Lavigne 2 (Marcinew) 4:40. Penalties: None.

Power Plays: Rapid City 1-6. Tulsa, 1-5. Shots: Rapid City, 7-11-7-3—28. Tulsa, 9-17-12-3—41. Saves: Rapid City, Chechelev, 9-16-10-3—38. Tulsa, Ellis, 5-10-7-2—24. Referee: Nolan Bloyer. A: 4,285.