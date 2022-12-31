Oilers fall 4-3 in overtime to Rush

The Tulsa Oilers lost 4-3 in overtime to the Rapid City Rush on Friday night in Rapid City, S.D.

Rory Kerins finished a net-mouth feed 1:37 into overtime, securing his third point of the night to seal the win for Rapid City.

Logan Nelson opened the scoring, giving the Rush the early lead with a power-play wrister from the left circle 5:01 into the game. Eddie Matsushima leveled the game just 41 seconds later, roofing a highlight-reel backhander past Danill Chechelev for his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

Calder Brooks broke the deadlock 16:23 into the second period with a power-play goal to put Rapid City up 2-1. Ryley Lindgren answered 2:17 later, converting a turnover seconds after a Rush penalty expired.

Dylan Sadowy gave the Oilers their first lead of the game at 3-2 just 10 seconds into the third period. Tulsa was unbale to hold it, however. Alex Aleardi knotted the contest 8:17 into the last frame of regulation, and the teams played the remainder of regulation without another score.

RAPID CITY 4, TULSA 3 (OT)

Tulsa;1;1;1;0;--;3

Rapid City;1;1;1;1;--;4

1st Period: 1, Rapid City, Nelson 10 (Zuhlsdorf, Kerins), 5:01 (PP). 2, Tulsa, Matsushima 16 (Supryka, Leef), 5:42. Penalties-Kromm Tul (slashing), 3:51; Soper Tul (tripping), 6:54.

2nd Period: 3, Rapid City, Brooks 11 (Kerins, Marcinew), 16:23 (PP). 4, Tulsa, Lindgren 7 18:40. Penalties-Aleardi Rc (hooking), 13:02; Bean Tul (tripping), 14:57; Marcinew Rc (cross-checking), 16:37.

3rd Period: 5, Tulsa, Sadowy 6 (Stewart), 0:10. 6, Rapid City, Gravelle 6 (Aleardi, Leiter), 8:17 (PP). Penalties-Court Rc (holding), 2:52; Poulsen Tul (high-sticking), 7:56; Soper Tul (roughing), 18:31; Rhinehart Rc (roughing), 18:31.

Overtime: 7, Rapid City, Kerins 11 (Wichers, Marcinew), 1:37. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal: Tulsa 15-14-11-3-43. Rapid City 13-13-10-2-38. Power Play Opportunities: Tulsa 0 / 3; Rapid City 3 / 4. Goalies: Tulsa, Mannella 2-5-2-0 (38 shots-34 saves). Rapid City, Chechelev 14-8-0-0 (43 shots-40 saves). A: 3,468. Referee: Jake Jackson.