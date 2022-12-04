Oilers fall 4-1 as Fuel complete sweep

For the third time in four days the Tulsa Oilers fell to the Indy Fuel.

The ECHL-Central-Division-leading Fuel (14-5-1) jumped on the Oilers in the first period with a goal and led through all three periods for a 4-1 victory Sunday at the BOK Center.

On Thursday the Fuel prevailed 3-1, on Friday the Oilers managed to take Indy to overtime before falling 5-4. On Sunday, the Oilers were trailing 2-1 but third-period penalties cost them.

Michael Farren pulled the Oilers within one (2-1) with his fifth goal of the season at 4:24 of the third period. However, three Oiler penalties in less than 20 minutes resulted in a 5-on-3 power play advantage for the Fuel midway through the period. The Oilers killed off the first penalty but were still down 5-on-4 when Chase Lang fired a shot that deflected over an Oilers defender and past goalie Daniel Mannella at 11:59 putting the Fuel up 3-1. Seamus Malone scored an empty-net goal at 17:54 for the final margin of victory,

“Last night (Friday) we were able to negate some of the things they accomplished tonight,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of Friday’s overtime loss. “(Tonight) We put ourselves in position and we were coming then we take a penalty I did not think was a penalty. Then we take two that, yes, they were penalties and we paid for it. That power play goal really hurt. That was the game.”

Indy was able to limit the Oilers' offensive opportunities.

“Our offensive opportunities were minimal,” Murray said. “We did not stick to any kind of game plan that we had and our inability to win puck battles was probably the biggest battle for us. We did not maintain any offensive zone pressure. All three nights penalties killed us.”

Murray felt the Oilers battled hard all three nights.

“We worked hard,” he said, “We have a light lineup right now and don’t have any help from our affiliation while they (Indy) had seven guys in the lineup that are contracted player. That makes a difference a lot of times.

“They are a really good team, the best we have seen this year in my opinion. They are fast, they are disciplined in their approach to the game.”

Indy dominated the first period out shooting the Oilers 15-5. Kale Howarth put the Fuel up 1-0 at 16:25 with a shot from the right face off circle.

It was not much better in the second period. The Oilers did outshoot the Fuel 12-10, but Howarth picked up his second goal of the night at 13:56 after finding himself open and 1-on-1 with Oilers goalie Mannella.

FUEL 4, OILERS 1

Indy;1;1;2;--;4

Tulsa;0;0;1;--;1

First Period: 1, Indy, Howarth 4 (Zech, Lemos) 16:25. Penalties: Indy, Yetman (tripping) 6:06.

Second Period: 2, Indy, Howarth 5 (Watson, Kuzmeski) 13:56. Penalties: Indy, Wideman (too many men) 3:54. Tulsa, Bean (slashing) 3:54.

Third Period: 3, Tulsa, Farren 5 (Lindgran, Sadowy) 4:24. 4, Indy, Lang 3 (Kuzmeski) 11:59 (pp). 5, Indy, Malone 6 (Yelman, Cameron) 17:54 (en), Penalties: Tulsa, Jarvis (kneeing) 8:33. Tulsa, Leef (tripping) 9:15. Tulsa, McKee (cross checking) 10:18. Indy, Malone (roughing) 13:36. Tulsa, Jarvis (roughing) 13:36.

Power Plays: Indy, 1-3. Tulsa, 0-1. Shots: Indy, 15-10-11—36. Tulsa, 5-12-13—30. Saves: Indy, Driscoll, 5-12-12—29. Tulsa, Mannella, 14-9-9—32. Referee: Trevor Wohlford. A: 5,334.