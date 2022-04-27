Oilers even playoff series with 4-3 victory

The Tulsa Oilers needed a win in a big way Wednesday night at the BOK Center, and they got it.

Down by a goal going into the third period, the Oilers outscored the Grizzlies 3-1 to come away with a hard-fought 4-3 victory.

The win tied the best-of-seven playoff series at 2-2 with game five set for Thursday night at the BOK Center.

Wednesday’s game had all the excitement and drama that was missing on Tuesday.

“That was a good game,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said.

“I said after the game last night, that was not a playoff game atmosphere, and tonight was. There was a little bit of everything.

Maxim Golod put the Oilers out front 3-2 with a shot from the right face-off circle at 4:37 of the third period. The goal came just 2:35 after John Furgele, who assisted on Golod’s goal, scored his first Oilers goal to tie the game with a shot down the slot at 2-2.

However, Utah tied the game again at 3-3 on a power play shot by Dylan Fizer at 7:46.

But the Oilers were not done. Ethan Stewart redirected a shot from in front of the Utah net at 9:20 to put Tulsa up 4-3 in the back-and-forth period.

Utah thought they had tied the game with 8:06 left when the puck went in the Oilers net. But officials ruled it was tipped in after review and waved off the goal.

Utah pulled their goalie in the final minute to mount a six-man attack, but the Oilers turned back the Grizzlies for the win.

“The biggest thing for me was going into the third and down by a goal and having to kill off a penalty,” Murray said. “Then we scored not too long after that. The things we did not do last night we did better tonight.

“We got pucks and bodies in the net. We were not perfect, but that is the grind of a playoff game.”

Tyler Penner put the Grizzlies up 1-0 11:59 into the first period when he skated around the Oilers net and scored on a wrap-around shot.

Joe Garreffa tied the game at 19:23 when he took a feed from Adam Pleskach and poked the puck in from the side of the Grizzlies net.

Utah’s Charles-Edouard D’Astous, who had been a problem for the Oilers with five goals in the first three games of the playoff series, put the Grizzlies ahead 2-1 for the second straight night, firing his sixth goal of the series down the slot to catch the top of the net at 8:36 of the second period.

OILERS 4 GRIZZLIES 3

Utah 1 1 1 — 3

Tulsa 1 0 3 — 4

First Period: 1, Utah, Tardif 2 (Penner, Fitze) 11:59. 2, Tulsa, Garreffa 2 (Pleskach, Matsushima) 19:23. Penalties: Utah, Martin (roughing) 8:42. Tulsa, Lishchynsky (roughing) 8:42. Tulsa, Soper (charging) 8:42. Tulsa, Lagrone (tripping) 13:21.

Second Period: 2, Utah, D’Astous 6 (Buzan, Betts) 8:36. Penalties: Tulsa, Matsushima (tripping) 8:56. Utah, Mannek (roughing) 10:54. Utah, McDonald (slashing) 13:23. Tulsa, Golod (high sticking) 19:43.

Third Period: 4, Tulsa, Furgele 1 (Leef, Golod) 2:02. 5, Tulsa, Golod 2 (Garreffa, Furgele) 4:37 (pp). 6, Utah, Fizer 2 (Tardif, D’Astous) 7:46 (pp). 7, Tulsa, Stewart 1 (Hilderman, Garreffa) 9:20. Penalties: Utah, Tardif (unsportsmanlike conduct) :24. Tulsa, McKee (unsportsmanlike conduct) :24. Utah, Tardif (high sticking) 3:53. Utah, Fitze (hooking) 4:20. Tulsa, Hilderman (interference) 6:50. Tulsa, Furgele (holding) 16:27. Utah, D’Astous (high sticking) 19:58.

Power Plays: Utah, 1-6. Tulsa, 1-5. Shots: Utah, 13-12-14—39. Tulsa, 12-14-8—34. Saves: Utah, Jones 11-14-5—30. Tulsa, Mannella 12-11-13—36. Referee: Nolan Bloyer. A: 3,667.