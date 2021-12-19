Oilers end long homestand with loss to Orlando Solar Bears

Despite taking an early lead and outshooting the Orlando Solar Bears, the Tulsa Oilers came out on the short end, losing 5-2 before a crowd of 5,028 Sunday at the BOK Center.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Oilers (11-9-0-1) and ended their 10-game homestand at 5-5.

It was the first meeting between the teams since 2015, and the Solar Bears also won that one, 6-4. Tulsa outshot Orlando 42-34 Sunday.

Oilers coach Rob Murray said he feels the losing streak is due to a loss of toughness the team showed when winning games early in the season.

“It is no different than the Kansas City game and the Utah game before that,” Murray said of recent home losses. “It is nice to get chances, but we have to find a way to put them in the net.

“We are just playing too soft right now. Our grit, the reason we were winning games early in the season, has left us. We are not hitting anybody, not playing a physical game at all.”

It was a tight game that could have gone either way until two empty-net goals in the final minute put the game out of reach.