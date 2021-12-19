Oilers end long homestand with loss to Orlando Solar Bears

Despite taking an early lead and outshooting the Orlando Solar Bears, the Tulsa Oilers came out on the short end, losing 5-2 before a crowd of 5,028 Sunday at the BOK Center.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Oilers (11-9-0-1) and ended their 10-game homestand at 5-5.
It was the first meeting between the teams since 2015, and the Solar Bears also won that one, 6-4. Tulsa outshot Orlando 42-34 Sunday.
Oilers coach Rob Murray said he feels the losing streak is due to a loss of toughness the team showed when winning games early in the season.
“It is no different than the Kansas City game and the Utah game before that,” Murray said of recent home losses. “It is nice to get chances, but we have to find a way to put them in the net.
“We are just playing too soft right now. Our grit, the reason we were winning games early in the season, has left us. We are not hitting anybody, not playing a physical game at all.”
It was a tight game that could have gone either way until two empty-net goals in the final minute put the game out of reach.
“When we had pretty good chances, we shot it over the net or wide,” Murray said. “The very first shift of the second period (Alex) Kromm missed the net and (Orlando) has a 2-on-1 going the other way. It happened multiple times. We are missing our opportunities by missing the net.”
Jordan Ernst put the Oilers on the scoreboard first with a shot from the top of the right face-off circle. But just two minutes later, the Solar Bears' Andrew Lean fired a shot that pinged off the goal post and into the net to tie the game at 1-1.
Jake Transit stuffed it through Oilers goaltender Kai Edmonds out of a crowd in front of the net at 3:25 of the second period to put the Solar Bears up 2-1. At 4:50, Jack Doremus picked up his 11th goal of the season with a shot from the left face-off circle on a power play to even the game at 2-2.
Orlando broke the tie at 14:27 when Luke Boka shot the puck between Edmonds and the goal post to take a 3-2 lead.
After playing the last 10 at home, the Oilers embark on a six-game road trip which begins Dec. 26 with the first of two games at Wichita. Next up is a trip to face the Iowa Heartlanders of the Central Division followed by two games with the Kalamazoo (Michigan) Wings, then end their road trip with their first visit of the season to Texas to play the Allen Americans.
SOLAR BEARS 5, OILERS 2
Orlando;1;2;2;—;5
Tulsa;1;1;0;—;2
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Ernst 4 (Kromm, Lishchynsky) 6:02. 2, Orlando, McLean 1 (Topping, Barker) 8:04. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 3, Orlando, Transit 2 (Brodzinski, Barkera) 3:25. 4, Tulsa, Doremus 11 (McCormick, Pleskach) 4:50 (pp). 5, Orlando, Boka 6 (Semkin) 14:27. Penalties: Orlando, Brodzinski (tripping) 4:18.
Third Period: 6, Orlando, Brodzinski 5 (Barker) 19:28 (en). 7, Orlando, Luckuk 11 (Topping) 19:57 (en). Penalties: Tulsa, Soper (tripping) 6:46. Orlando, Semykin (holding) 12:46.
Power Plays: Orlando, 0-1. Tulsa, 1-2.
Shots: Orlando, 9-14-12—35. Tulsa, 14-11-17—42.
Saves: Orlando, Emond, 13-10-17—40. Tulsa, Edmonds. 8-12-12—32.
A: 5,028.