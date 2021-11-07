Oilers drop final game of home series with Idaho

After winning the first two games of a three-night home stand with the Idaho Steelheads, the Tulsa Oilers fell 2-1 Sunday at the BOK Center.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Oilers, who now stand at 4-2 on the young ECHL season. Still, the win streak is the best start for an Oilers team since going 6-0 to start the 2016-17 season.

“I thought it was a great weekend,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of three-games in four nights with Idaho. “We had a chance to tie it up (Sunday). I am getting exactly what I want and that is hard work. We are not an overly skilled team, but we are playing a strong game.”

However, Murray was bothered by the Oilers' power play Sunday, which was out of sync. It showed during a four-minute power play stretch in the third period, with several missed passes along with the inability to mount an attack on the goal.

“I thought we played a solid game, but our power play let us down,” Murray said.