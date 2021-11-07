Oilers drop final game of home series with Idaho

After winning the first two games of a three-night home stand with the Idaho Steelheads, the Tulsa Oilers fell 2-1 Sunday at the BOK Center.
The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Oilers, who now stand at 4-2 on the young ECHL season. Still, the win streak is the best start for an Oilers team since going 6-0 to start the 2016-17 season.
“I thought it was a great weekend,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of three-games in four nights with Idaho. “We had a chance to tie it up (Sunday). I am getting exactly what I want and that is hard work. We are not an overly skilled team, but we are playing a strong game.”
However, Murray was bothered by the Oilers' power play Sunday, which was out of sync. It showed during a four-minute power play stretch in the third period, with several missed passes along with the inability to mount an attack on the goal.
“I thought we played a solid game, but our power play let us down,” Murray said.
“Tonight we had a four-minute minor with a chance to tie up the game and probably go ahead. Our urgency as a team is strong but our power play there seems to not be any urgency. It showed tonight. We got it set up a couple of times and outside of (Jarod) Hilderman hitting the post, I don’t think we ever won a face-off on the power play and got set up and we are always retreating to get the puck. It is something we have to work on.”
Fortunately, the power play was not a factor in the Thursday and Saturday victories.
“We got two goals last night, one goal on Thursday night, but it did not come from our ability to get set up,” Murray said. “The two goals last night were from broken plays and we capitalized on them.”
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk got Idaho off to a fast start when he netted his fifth goal of the season just 1:52 into the game. The goal came with Roman Durny in goal for the first time this season. Durny just returned to Tulsa from the San Diego Gulls on Saturday.
Alex Kromm was able to even the score at 1-1, slapping in a rebound at 16:55 from the corner of the goal crease.
With Tulsa’s Jordan Ernst in the penalty box early in the second period, the Steelheads' Colton Kehler took advantage of the power-play opportunity, blasting a shot past Durny at 1:40 and Idaho was back on top.
Tulsa's next game is also at home, on Friday at the BOK against Kansas City. Start time is 7:05 p.m.
STEELHEADS 2, OILERS 1
Idaho;1;1;0;—;2
Tulsa;1;0;0;—;1
First Period: 1, Idaho, Aksiantsiuk 5 (McBride, Stief) 1:52. 2, Tulsa, Kromm 2 (Hilderman, Soper) 16:55. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 3, Idaho, Kehler 1 (Prapavessis, McAuley) 1:40 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Ernst (boarding) :27. Idaho, Merchant (roughing) 1:48. Tulsa, Kromm (cross checking) 1:48. Tulsa, Lagrone (slashing) 6:17. Idaho, McAuley (cross checking) 13:46.
Third Period: Penalties: Idaho, Young (high sticking double minor) 6:21.
Power Plays: Idaho, 1-2. Tulsa, 0-2.
Shots: Idaho, 6-13-1—20. Tulsa, 10-12-10—32.
Saves: Idaho, Scheel, 9-12-10—31. Tulsa, Durny. 5-12-1—18.
A: 3,731.