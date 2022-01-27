Oilers dominate Rapid City for fourth straight victory

After losing 8-0 to Allen on Jan. 16, the Tulsa Oilers have come back with a vengeance in the past week.
The Oilers (21-14-0-1) knocked off Newfoundland 5-1 on Sunday then dominated the Rapid City Rush 7-1 Thursday at the BOK Center.
It was the Oilers' fourth straight victory and keeps them in second place in the ECHL Mountain Division.
Much of the recent scoring has come from the line of Adam Pleskach, Dylan Sadowy and Carson Denomie, and Pleskach has led the way with three two-goal nights in four games.
“Our last few losses have been by bad margins, so these have been pretty important games,” Pleskach said. "Rapid City is right behind and it is midway of the season so we need these points.
“It is not every year we have all lines firing at once. We are kind of doing that right now and winning a couple of games.”
Pleskach feels the line he is on has a lot of potential.
“They are some younger guys and I enjoy playing with them a lot because they work so hard,” Pleskach said. “They have a boat-load of skill. They are young and hungry to move on.
“It has been good. But the big thing is our line controlling the flow of the game. That is what I am aiming for.”
Pleskach also gave credit to goaltender Daniel Mannella.
“Our goaltender is unbelievable. He is the best in the league right now,” Pleskach said.
Dylan Sadowy skated in from the right face-off circle and fired between Rush goaltender David Tendeck and the goal post just 2:06 into the game to put the Oilers up 1-0.
The Oilers went up 2-0 at 15:01 on a shot by Carson Denomie. Pleskach passed the puck from behind the Rush goal to the stick of Denomie, who was in front of the goal crease.
With 4:59 left in the first period, the teams were sent to the locker room as BOK Center maintenance staff came onto the ice to repair a problem with the ice in one corner of the rink.
When play resumed, Pleskach fired the puck from in front of the net to put the Oilers up 3-0 at 16:47.
Tulsa held Rapid City to just three shots on goal for the period while putting up 19.
The Oilers' hot shooting continued in the second period with Alex Kromm connecting with the net at 2:26 for a 4-0 lead.
With 3:29 to play in the period, the Rush thought they had scored a goal but after an officials' review it was waved off. But shortly after the face-off Oilers goaltender Mannella saw his bid for a second shutout in three games end when Kenton Helgesen scored on a power play.
The Oilers came back with a power play at 18:17 on a shot by Pleskach, his second of the night, to end the period with the Oilers leading 5-1. It was the sixth goal in four games for the Tulsa veteran.
Jimmy Soper and Duggie Lagrone added third-period goals for the final margin.
OILERS 7, RUSH 1
Rapid City;0;1;0;--;1
Tulsa;3;2;2;—;7
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Sadowy 19 (Doremus, Larose) 2:06. 2, Tulsa, Denomie 5 (Pleskach, Soper) 15:01. 3, Tulsa, Pleskach 9 (Doremus, Sadowy) 16:47. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 4, Tulsa, Kromm 7 (unassisted) 2:26. 5, Rapid City, Helgesen 5 (unassisted) 16:48 (pp). 6, Tulsa, Pleskach 10 (Sadowy, DaSilva) 18:17 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, DaSilva (interference) 10:22. Rapid City, Klotz (too many men) 12:16. Tulsa, Larose (high sticking) 16:31. Rapid City, Helgesen (interference on goalkeeper) 17:28.
Third Period: 7, Tulsa, Soper 7 (Lishchynsky, Larose) 10:46. 8, Tulsa, Lagrone 5 (Sooner, Doremus) 13:26. Penalties: None.
Power Plays: Rapid City, 1-2. Tulsa, 1-2.
Shots: Rapid City, 3-12-12—27. Tulsa, 19-9-15—43.