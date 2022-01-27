Oilers dominate Rapid City for fourth straight victory

After losing 8-0 to Allen on Jan. 16, the Tulsa Oilers have come back with a vengeance in the past week.

The Oilers (21-14-0-1) knocked off Newfoundland 5-1 on Sunday then dominated the Rapid City Rush 7-1 Thursday at the BOK Center.

It was the Oilers' fourth straight victory and keeps them in second place in the ECHL Mountain Division.

Much of the recent scoring has come from the line of Adam Pleskach, Dylan Sadowy and Carson Denomie, and Pleskach has led the way with three two-goal nights in four games.

“Our last few losses have been by bad margins, so these have been pretty important games,” Pleskach said. "Rapid City is right behind and it is midway of the season so we need these points.

“It is not every year we have all lines firing at once. We are kind of doing that right now and winning a couple of games.”

Pleskach feels the line he is on has a lot of potential.

“They are some younger guys and I enjoy playing with them a lot because they work so hard,” Pleskach said. “They have a boat-load of skill. They are young and hungry to move on.