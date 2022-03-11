Oilers continue to struggle, drop 5-1 decision at home to Allen

In the last few weeks, the Tulsa Oilers have struggled to win, and Friday night was no different as the Oilers lost 5-1 to the Allen Americans at the BOK Center.

The Oilers (26-25-2-2) are 2-7-1-1 over the last 11 games and find themselves in a tight battle with Allen (24-22-6-1) for the fourth and final ECHL Mountain division playoff spot. With the win the Americans pushed the Oilers to fifth in the standings.

Oilers coach Rob Murray has been watching his team slowly come unraveled and it comes at a crucial time in the season.

“It is getting worse. It is not getting any better,” Murray said of the team’s recent play.

“I thought we started the game well, then we started turning the puck over. They (Allen) did not even have a heavy forecheck, we just turned the puck over to them. It has been a thorn in our side all year. Our forecheck was non-existent, our puck play was atrocious and our power play could not get anything done.”

After two periods the Oilers trailed 3-1, but in the third period Joshua Winquist gave the Americans some breathing room when he tapped in the puck just 46 seconds into the period to make it 4-1. Nine-year American veteran Spencer Asuchak took a pass from Chad Costello and fired in a power-play shot behind Oilers goaltender Daniel Mannella at 14:06 for the final margin of victory.

“We lost all the battles,” Murray said. “They scored five tap-in goals. They just stood on the crease and tapped it in. The first three goals were gifts. They did not work for them, we just gave them to them.

“It is inexcusable. We had all week off. With what’s on the line right now and that is the effort we got.”

JD Dudek put the Americans into a 1-0 lead at 11:48 of the first period, scoring on a 2-on-1. It happened again at 13:29 when veteran Costello received a pass at the side of the Oilers goal and fired in behind Mannella, extending the Americans’ lead to 2-0.

The Oilers started the second period with a quick goal on a hard shot by Carson Denomie just 1:20 into the period. The Americans were quick to answer, though, with a shot by defensemen Kris Myllari from the left point at 4:17, putting Allen up 3-1.

The Oilers continue their weekend home series with the Americans in a 7:05 p.m. game Saturday.

AMERICAN 5, OILERS 1

Allen 2 1 2 — 5

Tulsa 0 1 0 — 1

First Period: 1, Allen, Dudek 5 (Combs, Lohin) 11:48. 2, Allen, Costello 24 (Kearley, Campagna) 13:29. Penalties: Allen, Winquist (boarding) 7:30. Allen, Lohin (tripping) 13:51.

Second Period: 3, Tulsa, Denomie 8 (Kromm, Gilmour) 1:20. 4, Allen, Myllari 7 (Asuchak, Campagna) 4:17. Penalties: Allen, Skeoch (roughing) 18:18. Tulsa, Kromm (elbowing) 18:18. Tulsa, McKee (roughing) 18:18.

Third Period: 5, Allen, Winquist 6 (Asuchak, Leppard) :46. 6, Allen, Asuchak 19 (Costello, Beaulieu) 14:06 (pp). Penalties: Allen, Leppard (slashing) 2:49. Tulsa, Hilderman (kneeing) 13:03.

Power Plays: Allen, 1-2. Tulsa, 0-3.

Shots: Allen, 9-14-6—29. Tulsa, 11-9-19—39.

Saves: Allen, Peressini, 11-8-19—38. Tulsa, Mannella, 7-13-4—24.

A: 4,818.