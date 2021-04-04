Mavericks power their way past Oilers

The Tulsa Oilers avoided a second consecutive shutout loss to the Kansas City Mavericks on Sunday at the BOK Center when Justin Taylor scored at 10:31 of the third period. But it was too little, too late as the Mavericks easily won 7-1 before a crowd of 2,352.
Dark Angeli led the way for Kansas City with a hat trick in a game that ended with the Mavericks picking up five power-play goals on eight attempts.
“We are playing against teams that are desperate right now, and we are not matching that desperation,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “It all started Friday night when we are up 3-0 in the second period and give up four goals. Last night (Saturday) was no good, and tonight was not good enough.”
Following a 2-0 shutout win over Kansas City at the BOK Center on Wednesday the wheels fell off Friday in Kansas City when the the Oilers went up 3-0 only to lose 4-3. Saturday it was back home, where Tulsa was shut out 5-0. The Mavericks put up 16 unanswered goals in the past three games before Taylor’s lone score.
With all the momentum, the Mavericks (19-16-6-2) continued to deliver goals and took over fifth place in the ECHL Western Conference while the Oilers (20-21-3-1) fell into a last-place tie with Rapid City.
“Guys can say we are playing a lot of hockey, but everybody is playing a lot of hockey,” Murray said. “There are no excuses. Right now we are not good enough.
“Tonight there were so many undisciplined penalties. It is stupid and gets us nowhere except being embarrassed at home. It is hard to wrap your head around it.”
Kansas City struck quickly in the opening period with three goals on four shots in a span of 6:30. Angeli scored his first of two goals on Oilers backup goalie Austyn Roudebush off a 2-on-1 rush. Lane Scheidl scored between Angeli’s two goals with a power-play shot. Scheidl assisted on the first and third goals.
Roudebush was then replaced in goal by Devin Williams.
In the second period the Oilers played an even game, with both teams taking seven shots on goal. But at 18:32, Nick Pastujov took advantage of a power play to give the Mavericks 4-0 lead.
MAVERICKS 7, OILERS 1
Kansas City;3;1;3;—;7
Tulsa;0;0;1;—;1
First period: 1, Kansas City, Angeli 10 (Scheidl) 3:42. 2, Kansas City, Scheidl 11 (Osburn) 5:12 (pp). 3, Kansas City, Angeli 11 (Scheidl, Pastujov) 6:33. Penalties: Tulsa Brooks (slashing) 4:41. Kansas City, Osburn (fighting major) 11:00. Tulsa, Kromm (fighting major) 11:00. Tulsa, Kobryn (high sticking) 14:42. Kansas City, Bent (interference) 17:02.
Second period: 4, Kansas City, Pastujov 5 (Lemos, Leier) 18:32 (pp). Penalties: Kansas City, Ulett (boarding) 6:29. Tulsa, McKee (cross checking) 9:27. Kansas City, Scheidl (roughing) 13:05. Tulsa, Cockerill (tripping) 14:22. Tulsa, Hamonic (hooking) 16:44. Tulsa, McKee (roughing, cross checking) 19:21.
Third period: 5, Kansas City, Angeli 12 (VanWormer, Osburn) 1:03 (pp). 6, Kansas City, Osburn 7 (Brady, Angeli) 1:59 (pp). 7, Kansas City, Lemos 6 (Bent, Leier) 2:46 (pp). 8, Tulsa, Taylor 7 (Hamonic) 10:31. Penalties: Tulsa, Marleau (slashing) 1:18. Kansas City, Eick (hooking) 12:32. Kansas City, Bent (tripping) 19:35.
Power plays: Kansas City, 5-8. Tulsa, 0-5.
Shots: Kansas City, 10-7-11—28. Tulsa, 12-7-12—31.
Saves: Kansas City, Greenfield 12-7-11—30. Tulsa, Roudebush 1-0-0—1, Williams 6-6-8—20.
Referee: Kyle Lekun. A: 2,352.