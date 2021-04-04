Mavericks power their way past Oilers

The Tulsa Oilers avoided a second consecutive shutout loss to the Kansas City Mavericks on Sunday at the BOK Center when Justin Taylor scored at 10:31 of the third period. But it was too little, too late as the Mavericks easily won 7-1 before a crowd of 2,352.

Dark Angeli led the way for Kansas City with a hat trick in a game that ended with the Mavericks picking up five power-play goals on eight attempts.

“We are playing against teams that are desperate right now, and we are not matching that desperation,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “It all started Friday night when we are up 3-0 in the second period and give up four goals. Last night (Saturday) was no good, and tonight was not good enough.”

Following a 2-0 shutout win over Kansas City at the BOK Center on Wednesday the wheels fell off Friday in Kansas City when the the Oilers went up 3-0 only to lose 4-3. Saturday it was back home, where Tulsa was shut out 5-0. The Mavericks put up 16 unanswered goals in the past three games before Taylor’s lone score.

With all the momentum, the Mavericks (19-16-6-2) continued to deliver goals and took over fifth place in the ECHL Western Conference while the Oilers (20-21-3-1) fell into a last-place tie with Rapid City.