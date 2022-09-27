Mason Marchment's overtime winner lifts Dallas Stars to first win in Tulsa

The third time’s a charm for the Dallas Stars in Tulsa.

After losing preseason games here in 2018 and 2019, the Stars received an overtime goal from Mason Marchment to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Tuesday night at the BOK Center.

A new free agent signee who scored 18 goals and 47 points in 54 games last year for Florida, Marchment scored his second goal of the game on a power play 1:42 into the 3-on-3 OT period to cap off an eventful first appearance in Dallas’ victory green sweater.

Marchment, who initially drew the penalty when he was tripped right off the faceoff that started overtime, received a short pass from Radek Faksa and wired a wrist shot from the left circle over the shoulder of Arizona goaltender Jon Gillies for the game-winner.

“Faks gave to me up high and then he crashed the net and it was a perfect screen; I just kind of sifted it on net, and goalie had no idea where it was,” said Marchment, who also had a game-high five shots on goal. “It felt great. It was great to be out there with the new team, and kind of figure out the systems and get comfortable with the boys, and I’m happy we came out with the win.”

After the Stars (1-1-0) lost 4-0 to the St. Louis Blues in Dallas on Monday night, it was a nice bounce-back effort, as they dominated the action for most of the night, outshooting the Coyotes 35-22. But the Stars still found themselves heading to overtime after Arizona’s Vladislav Kolyachonok scored a shorthanded goal on a backhander that pinged off the post and in with 8:10 remaining in the third period to tie it 3-3.

“I liked our game,” said first-year Dallas coach Peter DeBoer. “We played (Monday) night with a split squad; I thought tonight’s group was more competitive, played harder. I thought we could have had five or six goals the way we played, so I was pretty happy with everybody.”

For diehard Stars fans, it was a little disappointing that Dallas did not bring along many of its usual starting players, as none of the players that played the night before in Dallas were here. The most noteworthy players in their lineup, aside from Marchment, were right winger Denis Gurianov, who finished ninth on the club in scoring last season with 11 goals and 31 points, and Faksa, the checking line center.

The crowd at the BOK Center, which was announced as 6,767 (the upper deck was closed off and the lower bowl looked about 85% full), was loud and seemed to enjoy the festivities. There were many green Stars jerseys dotted throughout the stands, as well as a lot of Tulsa Oilers jerseys, with a few from the Coyotes and even other NHL teams, too. The atmosphere felt like it was a Dallas home game, with their usual PA announcer Jeff K on the mic, the Pantera song “Puck it!” playing when they scored, Stars promotions shown on the overhead scoreboard and their Ice Girls shoveling off the ice during stoppages.

“Great hospitality here, great building, great fans,” DeBoer said of the Tulsa crowd. “It was a great trip in.”

“It was great,” Marchment agreed. “We got to go upstairs and meet some of the fans earlier, and they’re all good people and really nice. Thanks for having us!”

With the score tied 1-1 after the opening period, Joel Kiviranta put Dallas up by one just 1:22 into the second with a shorthanded goal when he raced in on a breakaway and beat Arizona starting goaltender Ivan Prosvetov with a wrist shot between the pads.

The Coyotes tied it again just 37 seconds later, still on the power play, as Nick Bjugstad slipped a short wrist shot from the edge of the crease past Dallas netminder Scott Wedgewood’s glove.

Then Marchment put the Stars back on top just 36 seconds after that, picking up a loose rebound in front, from a shot by Ben Gleason, and popping it into the open side of the net.

He almost scored the game-winner before overtime was necessary, late in the third period. When the game was tied 3-3, he was taken down on a breakaway with 5:18 remaining and was awarded a penalty shot. But Gillies made a nice blocker save on his subsequent wrist shot.

“He was dominant tonight,” DeBoer said of Marchment. “He scored twice, he missed the penalty shot, probably could have had a couple more, was physical all night. He was probably the most dominant player on the ice.”

Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for Arizona (0-3-0), which actually iced a lineup closer to its usual one. It was the Coyotes’ third straight neutral site game, after losing 5-4 to St. Louis in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday night and then falling 3-2 to Anaheim on Sunday in Tucson, Arizona (the home of their AHL affiliate).