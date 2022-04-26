Key addition Jackson Leef boosts Oilers' postseason run

Playoff hockey comes to the BOK Center on Tuesday night as the Tulsa Oilers will host the Utah Grizzlies for Game 3 of the ECHL Mountain Division semifinals.

The Oilers opened postseason play last Friday at Utah where they lost 6-3. But on Saturday posted a 5-3 victory and come home tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Games 4-5 will be played Wednesday and Thursday at the BOK Center. The Oilers must sweep this week's games to avoid going back to Utah for games 6-7.

Jackson Leef, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Cyclones in late February, scored a goal and one assist over the weekend and feels the Oilers responded well in Game 2 after losing the opener.

“We knew what we were walking into. We played them a few weeks ago,” said Leef of the loss that came after being on the road for two weeks. “It might have been a little adjustment having come from Rapid City. We responded well in that second game.

“Our goal was to take one on the road and we accomplished that. Coming home for three straight is good now that we accomplished that.”

Surviving the playoffs according to Leef is taking the wins and loses in stride.

“Nothing has really changed with our team,” Leef said. “We are a pretty resilient group. We just left it in the past and moved on to the second game with a clear mind.

“I think in playoffs you can’t really panic when things are not going great. You are definitely going to see adversity.”

Leef has previous playoff experience with the Fort Wayne Komets and the Brampton Beast and knows what to expect.

“It is a war of attrition,” Leef said. “You have to take it as it comes and not get too high with the good.

“Everything tightens up a little bit. Definitely a more intense atmosphere with more on the line. Guys are bringing their A-game so you have to be sharp and ready to go everyday.”

Leef sees the playoffs as the most rewarding time of the year.

“It's a grind, but this is what we play for,”he said. “A 72-game season is tough in itself. This is the fun time of the year where you get to reap the rewards if you keep winning.”

Leef spent time with Allen and Greenville in addition to Cincinnati this season before coming to Tulsa and feels like Tulsa is a good fit. In 24 regular-season games with Tulsa, he had 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points. In 37 games before arriving in Tulsa, he had six goals and 10 assists for 21 points. Overall, he had 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points in 61 games this season.

“I love it here,” he said. “It was an easy transition. It is a good group of guys and coach lets me play my game here.

“I did not know what to expect but came in with an open mind.”

Leef has played hockey for as long as he can remember.

“I started playing hockey when I was four years old,” said Leef. “I had a stick in my hand before I could walk. I am from Fort Wayne. My dad played for the Komets. He is deep rooted in hockey. I don’t think I had a choice.

“I played college hockey at Westfield State University and played in the SPHL after college than went to Brampton.”

However, Leef likes where he is at now.

“It has been a good year, especially at the end of the year,” Leef said. “We are in a good spot here in Tulsa to win a championship.”