Jack Doremus nets pair of goals as Tulsa Oilers down Wichita 6-1

Jack Doremus scored a pair of goals as the Tulsa Oilers stormed past the Wichita Thunder 6-1 on Wednesday in Wichita, Kansas.

Tulsa's Joe Garreffa opened the scoring with a shot from the high slot 5:33 into the game. Jimmy Soper made it 2-0 less than three minutes later, putting a loose puck in the crease into the net. Doremus followed up with a one-time shot from the left circle at the 9:17 mark, giving the Oilers a 3-0 lead before Connor Walters scored Wichita’s lone goal of the contest 13:42 in, getting a deflection from a point shot.

Doremus notched his second goal of the game 2:25 into the second period, a shot from the left point on a power play to make the score 4-1. Ryan DaSilva scored Tulsa's second power-play goal with 1:07 remaining in the period. Adam Pleskach scored the lone goal of the third period, tapping home a pass from Duggie Lagrone to complete the 6-1 victory.

The Oilers will face Wichita again at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the BOK Center in Tulsa's final regular-season home game this season.

OILERS 6, THUNDER 1

Tulsa;3;2;1;--;6

Wichita;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1, Tulsa, Garreffa 13 (McKee, Gilmour), 5:33. 2, Tulsa, Soper 13 (Leef, Stewart), 8:21. 3, Tulsa, Doremus 26 (Golod, Denomie), 9:17. 4, Wichita, Walters 1 (Constantinou, Watts), 13:42. Penalties: Denomie Tul (tripping), 18:50.

Second period: 5, Tulsa, Doremus 27 (Golod, Pleskach), 2:25 (PP). 6, Tulsa, DaSilva 5 (Leef, Lagrone), 18:53 (PP). Penalties: Muzzillo Wic (hooking), 1:26; Denomie Tul (charging), 2:37; Stinil Wic (delay of game), 8:03; Constantinou Wic (tripping), 17:00.

Third period: 7, Tulsa, Pleskach 20 (Lagrone, Garreffa), 9:05. Penalties: Bean Wic (tripping), 4:16; Stewart Tul (tripping), 9:47; Schmitz Wic (holding), 12:35; Denomie Tul (interference), 14:30; Dickman Wic (misconduct), 20:00.

Shots: Tulsa 26, Wichita 25. Power plays: Tulsa 2/5, Wichita 0/4. Saves: Tulsa, Mannella 24; Wichita, Theut 20. A: 4,679.