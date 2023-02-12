The Tulsa Oilers lost 5-3 to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday night.

Justin Ducharme capitalized on a turnover by Tulsa's Daniel Mannella, opening the scoring 8:40 into the game on a power play. Antonio Stranges deposited a back-door tap in for the Steelheads’ second power-play goal of the period. Ducharme then scored again with 5:32 left, giving his team a three-goal lead. Cameron Supryka answered for the Oilers, slipping a shot past Idaho's Adam Scheel with 3:12 left in the period to cut the deficit to two at the first intermission.

Jarod Hilderman took a four-on-four face off win from Tag Bertuzzi and scored, pulling the Oilers within one 6:02 into the period. Willie Knerim responded with a goal for the Steelheads at 7:03, bringing the margin back to two. Eddie Matsushima halved that deficit, scoring a two-on-one feed from Blake McLaughlin at full speed with 3:02 left in the second.

Knearim set the final score on his second goal of the night, Idaho's power-play goal, with 10:39 remaining.

The Oilers return to Tulsa on Tuesday, hosting the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at the BOK Center.

STEELHEADS 5, OILERS 3

Tulsa;1;2;0;--;3

Idaho;3;1;1;--;5

1st Period: 1, Idaho, Ducharme 9 (White, Register), 8:40 (PP). 2, Idaho, Stranges 4 (Barteaux, White), 12:03 (PP). 3, Idaho, Ducharme 10 (White, Johnson), 14:28. 4, Tulsa, Supryka 4 (Poulsen, Bean), 16:48 (PP). Penalties-McKee Tul (holding), 7:44; Kromm Tul (hooking, misconduct), 11:01; Miller Idh (holding), 15:03.

2nd Period: 5, Tulsa, Hilderman 2 (Bertuzzi), 6:02. 6, Idaho, Knierim 11 12:57 (SH). 7, Tulsa, Matsushima 22 (McLaughlin), 16:58. Penalties-Johnson Idh (hooking), 2:03; Haiskanen Idh (high-sticking), 3:52; Matsushima Tul (slashing), 5:59; Dmowski Idh (cross-checking), 5:59; Hilderman Tul (interference), 9:29; Haiskanen Idh (slashing), 12:29; Murphy Idh (tripping), 18:25; Sheriff Tul (interference), 19:25.

3rd Period: 8, Idaho, Knierim 12 (Dmowski, Canade), 9:21 (PP). Penalties-served by Poulsen Tul (bench - too many men), 6:49; Leef Tul (tripping), 8:37; Franklin Idh (cross-checking), 15:09.

Shots on Goal: Tulsa 15-10-11-36. Idaho 7-10-10-27. Power Play Opportunities: Tulsa 1 / 6; Idaho 3 / 6. Goalies: Tulsa, Mannella 3-8-2-0 (27 shots-22 saves). Idaho, Scheel 12-5-0-1 (36 shots-33 saves). A: 5,188. Referees: Kevin Corbett, Austin O'Rourke.