Home opener Thursday is new beginning for Oilers

“I thought we played very well both games. We lost Friday night but outshot them by a large margin. Penalties killed us that night. The second night we did the same thing, but we survived it and got the win. With a two-game set you want to at least come out .500. I was happy with that.”

On Oct. 27, the Oilers defeated Kansas City 5-2 and come home with a 2-1 record.

“I think overall we are a consistent team,” Murray said.

“The fans will get familiar with Nathan Larose. He is a high-end defensemen. Both our goaltenders played very well both nights. As a collective team we are just a good hard-working team. We skate well. Our speed is better than last year. Our defensemen kept themselves out of trouble in both games and kept things simple. They did not try and do too much. Last year, there were times our defensemen wanted to make plays that were not there.”

With two preseason victories over the Wichita Thunder, the Oilers have won four of their first five games.

“I was impressed with the way we played team-wise and system-wise,” Murray said of the games with Wichita. “The pre-season games were huge. Having those two games in Wichita were a big advantage to us.

“I prefer starting on the road. I think it takes the pressure off a little bit. Now we have a couple of games under our belt. When you start at home there is that pressure that everyone thinks you should win. That is understandable, but that is a little tougher if you haven’t played at all.”