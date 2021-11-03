Home opener Thursday is new beginning for Oilers

Thursday marks a new beginning for the Tulsa Oilers.
With new ownership, the COVID-19 pandemic behind them and a new squad of players hoping to make their way to the NHL, the Oilers open their 2021-22 ECHL home season with the opener of a three-game home series against the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at the BOK Center.
The Oilers, whose scheduled home opener last Saturday was postponed due to ice-making problems, are a new team from top to bottom. Only three players have returned from last season when Tulsa narrowly missed qualifying for the playoffs.
“It is a brand new team,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “The only guys that are left from last year are (Alex) Kromm, (Mike) McKee and (Adam) Pleskach.
“Due to a lot of different reasons, guys retiring, guys going overseas and guys’ rights reverting back to teams that were dormant last year. That is why the team is basically revamped.”
That includes goalie Devin Williams who originally re-signed for 2021-22 then decided to go overseas at the last minute.
However, Murray has pulled together a team he feels can be good, and it showed that potential by splitting a pair of games at Rapid City on Oct. 22-23 to open the season.
“Whether we are (good) or not I still don’t know,” Murray said. “I like what I have seen. We stacked up well against Rapid City, but (beyond that) we don’t know. Going forward we will see how we stack up against other teams.
“I thought we played very well both games. We lost Friday night but outshot them by a large margin. Penalties killed us that night. The second night we did the same thing, but we survived it and got the win. With a two-game set you want to at least come out .500. I was happy with that.”
On Oct. 27, the Oilers defeated Kansas City 5-2 and come home with a 2-1 record.
“I think overall we are a consistent team,” Murray said.
“The fans will get familiar with Nathan Larose. He is a high-end defensemen. Both our goaltenders played very well both nights. As a collective team we are just a good hard-working team. We skate well. Our speed is better than last year. Our defensemen kept themselves out of trouble in both games and kept things simple. They did not try and do too much. Last year, there were times our defensemen wanted to make plays that were not there.”
With two preseason victories over the Wichita Thunder, the Oilers have won four of their first five games.
“I was impressed with the way we played team-wise and system-wise,” Murray said of the games with Wichita. “The pre-season games were huge. Having those two games in Wichita were a big advantage to us.
“I prefer starting on the road. I think it takes the pressure off a little bit. Now we have a couple of games under our belt. When you start at home there is that pressure that everyone thinks you should win. That is understandable, but that is a little tougher if you haven’t played at all.”