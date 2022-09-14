Hilldale's Eric Virgil debuts in All-World rankings; Union's De'Marion Thomas, DJ McKinney move up

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Hilldale running back Eric Virgil makes his debut in the rankings this week. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (1)

Accounted for 557 yards and six touchdowns in the Class 2A No. 2 Eagles' 70-14 win over No. 4 Beggs. Had a spectacular 84-yard TD run. In three games, has produced 1,440 yards and 17 TDs. Montana State commit has completed 45-of-68 passes for 1,121 yards and 10 TDs. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

2. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (2)

Arkansas commit caught a 67-yard TD in a 51-8 win over McLain. In three games, has 12 receptions for 187 yards plus four tackles. In 2021, had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

3. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (3)

Arkansas commit had three catches for 93 yards and two TDs plus scored on a 17-yard run in a 67-3 win over Sand Springs as the 6AI No. 1 Spartans extended their state-record winning streak to 52. Has seven catches for 137 yards in three games. Had 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons.

4. Todd Drummond

Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (4)

South Dakota commit completed 34-of-53 passes as he accounted for 387 yards and three TDs in a 27-22 loss to Hominy. In three games, has connected on 66-of-104 passes for seven TDs plus has 33 rushes for 252 yards and five TDs. Last year, passed for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs. Also rushed for 10 TDs.

5. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (6)

Recorded four tackles with two sacks in the 3A Cardinals' 47-14 win over Catoosa. Also scored on a 1-yard run and had a 17-yard reception. Led the Cardinals’ defense last year with 105 tackles, including 33 for losses. Also had 14 TDs on his 42 carries. Has 239 career tackles and 46 sacks.

6. De’Marion Thomas

Union, DL, Sr. (7)

The Vanderbilt commit had two tackles with one sack in the 6AI No. 2 Redhawks’ 38-3 win over No. 3 Jenks. Produced 53 tackles last season to help Union reach the 6AI state final.

7. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/DB, Sr. (5)

Houston commit had two catches for 25 yards and four tackles with two solos, including one for loss in a 38-3 loss at Union. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

8. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (10)

The move-in from B.T. Washington had 197 yards as a rusher/receiver against Jenks. Had 22 carries for 145 yards plus six receptions for 52 yards and a TD. In three games, has rushed for 433 yards and four TDs. Also has three receiving TDs. Had a combined 974 yards and 14 TDs as a rusher-receiver last year at BTW.

9. Red Martel

Beggs, RB, Jr. (9)

Rushed 28 times for 163 yards and scored on a 33-yard TD pass in a loss at Rejoice Christian. In two games, has 40 carries for 344 yards and four TDs plus eight catches for 71 yards. In 2021, carried 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

10. Eric Virgil

Hilldale, RB. Sr. (NR)

Had 14 carries for 339 yards and six TDs in a 61-7 victory over Hale. In two games, has 36 rushes for 531 yards and nine TDs. Rushed for 2,787 yards and scored 43 TDs over the previous two seasons.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World