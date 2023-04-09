For only the second time in eight years the Tulsa Oilers are ending the ECHL regular season under .500 (22-38-8-1 with 3 games remaining) and officially out of the Kelly Cup playoffs.

Sunday the Oilers completed a three-game home stand and final home game of the season at the BOK Center losing to the Allen Americans 5-2. Saturday Tulsa was shutout 6-0 by the Kansas City Mavericks after defeating them 4-2 on Friday.

Despite a losing season, a total of 19,960 fans attended for the weekend, and season attendance is at an all-time high. Average attendance this season sits at 6,903 — the most on record dating back to the start of record keeping in 1964. Tulsa ranks 4th in attendance out of 28 teams in the ECHL.

The last time the Oilers finished below .500 was 2016-17 ending their second season in the ECHL at 27-37-6.

It is not a familiar place for Oilers coach Rob Murray who is accustomed to taking teams to the playoffs. Murray coached the Alaska Aces to the 2013-14 ECHL Kelly Cup title before coming to Tulsa in 2017.

What started with a talented roster of players when the season opened in October slowly eroded with key players leaving due to trades and personal decisions. That left Murray scrambling to keep the team competitive.

“We had our leading scorer, Jack Doremus, jump ship,” Murray recalled of being blindsided with Doremus leaving after just seven games for Landshut, Germany plus veteran J.C. Campagna retired. “Mike McKee has been hurt off and on most of the year. He has only played 44 games. Colton Ellis (in goal) was playing really well for us and got hurt. At the trade deadline we lost Logan Nijhoff and Max Golod, and at the time Golod was the best player in the league and we did not get anything in return.”

Goaltending has also been an issue.

“Since Ellis left our goaltending has not been that strong,” said Murray who has used six goalies throughout the season. “Daniel Mannella, who was top in the league last year, has really struggled this season and Riley Morris has come in and really competes. But we don’t seem to score enough goals to support him.”

There were close games the Oilers were on the verge of winning they let get away.

“More than anything there were games we should have won along the way that we didn’t and that makes the difference,” Murray said. “If we were blown out every night then you could say we are not a good team. We are competitive, we just find a way to shoot ourselves in the foot a lot of nights.

“It is a lot of little things. The fact that Jimmy Soper came in and wanted to get traded caught us off guard. Alex Gilmour had 40 points last year and he has not come anywhere close to that.

“We did not get any support from our affiliate (NHL Anaheim Ducks). That hurts. You look at every team we are playing and there best players are there contracted guys.”

With the season nearly over Murray has turned his attention to next season and has brought in several players in the last couple of weeks to evaluate with hopes of getting a head start on next season.

“They have all played very well,” Murray said of three players who each have one goal since arriving. “Dante Zapata, we are not seeing his potential just yet. Kalvyn Watson has been excellent for us, Tristan Crozier has come in and played very well.

“Unfortunately, it is that time of year with the situation we are in you have to look at next year and bring these guys in and see what they got. I like what I have seen from the guys that we brought in.”

Murray promises a lot of changes are in store for next season.

“We are blowing this team up this summer and are going to start fresh,” he said. “A lot of familiar faces will probably be gone. That is just the way it has to be.”

AMERICANS 5, OILERS 2

Allen;2;-;2;-;1;—;5;

Tulsa ;2;-;0;-;0;—;2;

First Period: 1, Tulsa, Kromm 3 (Boudrias, Matsushima) 8:50. 2, Tulsa, Gilmour 8 (Supryka, Bertuzzi) 11:38. 3, Allen, Crone 49 (McAuley) 17:41 4, Allen, Hargrove 39 (Crone, Myllari) 18:51 (pp). Penalties: Allen, Williams (tripping) 2:30. Tulsa, Gilmour (interference) 6:19. Tulsa, Boudrias (tripping) 18:30.

Second Period: 5, Allen, Fournier 12 (Robidoux, Brown) 5:44. 6, Allen, Novak 5 (unassisted) 19:44. Penalties: Allen, Myllari (interference) 11:08. Tulsa, Bertuzzi (high sticking) 12:48.

Third Period: 7, Allen, Combs 36 (Hebert, Novak) 18:19 (en). Penalties: Allen, Fournier (unsportsmanlike conduct) 7:10. Tulsa, Boudrias (boarding) 7:10. Allen, Combs (roughing) 9:42. Allen, Farmer (high sticking) 12:07.

Power Plays: Allen, 1-3. Tulsa, 0-4.

Shots: Allen, 10-9-7—26. Tulsa, 17-11-21—49.

Saves: Allen, Peressini, 15-11-21—47. Tulsa, Morris, 8-7-0—15, Mannella, 0-0-6—6.

Referee: Alex Normandin. A. 5,098.

MAVERICKS 6, OILERS 0

Kansas City 4-2-0—6

Tulsa 0-0-0—0

First Period: 1, Kansas City, Vanderbeck 2 (Rosen, Carreau) 7:36 (pp). 2, Kansas City, Vanderbeck 3 (Lammon, Rosen) 12:02. 3, Kansas City, Harrison 8 (Foget, Calvas) 13:31. 4, Kansas City, Borchardt 1 (Vanderbeck) 16:33. Penalties: Kansas City, Roy (tripping) 1:10. Tulsa, Jarvis (kneeing major, game misconduct) 4:28.

Second Period: 5, Kansas City, Vanderbeck 4 (Rosen, Borchardt) 6:30 (pp). 6, Kansas City, Foget 15 (Harrison) 19:40. Penalties: Tulsa, Matsushima (tripping) 3:10. Tulsa, Matsushima (tripping) 6:19. Kansas City, Vanderbeck (too many men) 9:40. Kansas City, Stevens (slashing) 14:54.

Third Period: No scoring. Penalties: None.

Power Plays: Kansas City, 2-4. Tulsa, 0-3.

Shots: Kansas City, 13-7-6—26. Tulsa, 10-24-8—42.

Saves: Kansas City, Starrett, 10-24-8—42. Tulsa, Mannella, 9-6-0—15, Morris 0-2-3—5.

Referee: Alex Normandin, Sam Heidemann. A. 6,197.