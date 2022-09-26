Dallas Stars coming to Tulsa for preseason game Tuesday

The NHL is coming to Tulsa again.

The Dallas Stars will play at the BOK Center Tuesday night, taking on the Arizona Coyotes in a preseason game that begins at 7 p.m., marking their first visit to Tulsa since 2019.

Dallas played here back in 2018 and 2019 and it was always meant to be a yearly event but that was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic that forced the NHL to adjust the timing of its schedule the last two seasons. But now that the top hockey league in the world is back on track with its regular timeline, the Stars are returning to Tulsa.

“We’ve enjoyed playing there, we’ve always liked it,” said Brad Alberts, the Dallas Stars’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s obviously a great building, we’ve always liked coming up there to play. We know that there’s hockey fans in Tulsa, there’s Stars fans there. It’s easy. It’s an easy flight up and the guys at the arena have always made it simple for us to play there. It’s a good city, it’s in our region and they’ve got a great building.”

And just like their two previous games here, it will feel like the BOK Center has been transformed into Dallas’ American Airlines Center, as the Stars bring their usual public address announcer (Jeff K), their usual national anthem singer and in-game arena host (Celena Rae), their Ice Girls and even mascot Victor E. Green to roam around the arena.

“That’s our intention, that it should reflect a home game, just like it always has in the past,” Alberts confirmed.

The two previous contests were both played on Saturdays, drawing 11,235 fans to the BOK Center in 2018 and a similar number in 2019 (that seems to have never been recorded), so it will be interesting to see what the fan support will be like on a weeknight.

“I think it’s just the way the schedule worked, to be honest,” Alberts said of the game being on a Tuesday this time. “We surely didn’t say we wanted to play on a Tuesday or anything like that, it’s just how the schedule worked out.”

It is unclear at this point what the nature of the Stars’ lineup will be when they play in Tulsa. The game here against the Coyotes will be the second of the preseason for Dallas, and the second of three games in four nights and five in eight, so they still have a large group of players in camp and will be shifting various guys in and out of the lineup in order to evaluate them for the coming season.

The Stars, who finished fourth in the Central Division last season, grabbing the first Wild Card playoff spot before falling in seven games to the Calgary Flames in the first round, played the St. Louis Blues in Dallas on Monday night. Since key players like last year’s leading scorer Joe Pavelski (81 points), Roope Hint (37 goals, 72 points), captain Jamie Benn (46 points), and starting goaltender Jake Oettinger (30-15-1, .914 save percentage) participated in that one, it is unlikely they will be back on the ice a day later in Tulsa.

One player who definitely won’t be at the BOK Center is forward Jason Robertson, who led Dallas with 41 goals last season and was second to Pavelski with 79 points. The still-unsigned restricted free agent hasn’t yet reported to camp as he and management continue to negotiate a new deal.

The Stars’ opponent was the Florida Panthers in each of the previous matchups in Tulsa, but this time it will be the Coyotes, whose new home arena on the campus of Arizona State University still isn’t finished yet. Arizona has already played in Wichita, Kansas, losing to the Blues 5-4 on Saturday night, and then lost 3-2 to Anaheim in Tucson, Arizona (the home of their AHL affiliate) on Sunday. They also have another neutral-site game set for Boise, Idaho against Vegas on Oct. 8.

The rebuilding Coyotes finished 31st overall in the 32-team NHL last season and don’t figure to be much better this season after trading off many of their top players for draft picks and prospects at last year’s trade deadline and over the summer.