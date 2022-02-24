Oilers update: Weekend home series opens Friday against Rapid City

Notes: The Oilers return to action Friday after a 1-4-1 road trip that concluded last Saturday. Tulsa is winless in its last four games. ...Expected to make his debut this weekend for the Oilers is forward Jackson Leef, who was acquired from Cincinnati for forward Logan Coomes on Tuesday. Leef, 29, has 112 points with 47 goals played in 239 career ECHL games. Leef played for 2021 Kelly Cup champion Fort Wayne. He also has played for Brampton, Allen and Greenville. Tulsa will be Leef's fourth ECHL team this season. He has six goals and 16 points in 37 games. “Jackson is a player who brings experience to our lineup.” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “Having won a Kelly Cup with Fort Wayne speaks to that experience.” Coomes, 25, had seven goals and 18 points in 29 games for Tulsa. Leef and Coomes each played in Cincinnati's 5-2 win over Tulsa last Friday. ... Tulsa's Adam Pleskach has goals in three consecutive games. ...The Rush has a seven-game streak of one-goal decisions. ... Rapid City goalie Dillon Kelley is 9-0 in 11 ECHL appearances this season. ... The Tulsa Jr. Oilers JV team won the Mid America High School Hockey League JV championship with a 2-1 win over the Mid-Missouri Tigers in Springfield, Missouri, on Monday. The Oilers' head coach is former Oilers head coach and NHL standout Garry Unger. They were second in the regular season with a 20-2 record, just behind Mid-Missouri (20-1-1), but the teams didn't play until the league final. Tulsa won 3-2 over the Wichita Thunder in the quarterfinals and 6-2 over the Northwest Arkansas Ice Hogs in the semifinals.