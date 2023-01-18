Oilers update: Utah Grizzlies visit for three weekend games in playoff rematch

Notes: Tulsa and Utah meet for the first time since the Grizzlies prevailed in their seven-game playoff series last spring. Both teams are struggling and eight points out of playoff position. In their last 10 games, Tulsa is 3-5-1-1 and Utah is 3-6-1-0. The regular season reaches the midway point for the Oilers at the end of this weekend. .. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima scored twice in the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday at Norfolk, Virginia. He leads Tulsa with 17 goals and 27 points this season. .. Tulsa's Max Golod has eight points in his last six games. .. The Oilers are 6-0-1-0 when leading after two periods. Tulsa is 7-0-0-0 when allowing two or less goals. .. Oklahoma State will play Texas State at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the BOK Center before the Oilers game. Fans can see both games with an Oilers ticket. OSU hosts Texas State at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Oilers Ice Center.