Notes: The six-game series shifts from Tulsa to Idaho for the final three games. Last weekend, Tulsa handed ECHL-leading Idaho its first back-to-back losses this season. .. Tulsa placed forward Michael Farren on injured reserve Monday. Farren has eight goals and 21 points in 39 games this season. .. Eddie Matsushima scored in all three games against Idaho last weekend. .. Idaho leas the ECHL in goals per game (4.09) and goals-against (2.19). Tulsa scored 12 plus a shootout goal last weekend.