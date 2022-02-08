Oilers update: Road trip starts with three-game series at Idaho

Up next: Tulsa visits the Idaho Steelheads at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Idaho Central Arena, Boise.
Records: Tulsa is 23-17-1-1 (48 points, .571), third in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Idaho is 25-17-1-1 (52 points, .591), second in the Mountain.
Notes: Tulsa, after picking up five out of a possible six points last weekend, opens a three-game series Wednesday at Idaho. The Oilers can take over second place in the Mountain Division with a series sweep. Tulsa and Idaho are each 6-3-1 in their past 10 games. The series at Idaho starts a six-game road stretch for the Oilers. ... The Oilers have scored first in their past three games. ... Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima has seven points in his last five games. ... The Oilers' last four games have been one-goal decisions. ... The Steelheads are 5-for-14 on the power play during their last three games. ... Idaho's Shawn McBride is on a four-game point streak, including his first career hat trick on Friday at Wichita.
— Barry Lewis,
Tulsa World
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage.
