Notes: The Oilers, coming off a 1-3 road trip that began with a loss at Cincinnati, is 11 points out of playoff position with 18 games left, including six at home. Cincinnati is on a 13-game point streak (11-0-1-1). During the road trip, the Oilers lost their points leader, Max Golod, and Logan Nijhoff when NHL parent team Anaheim traded them to the Chicago Blackhawks. Both players are now with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. ... Tulsa placed left wing Brennan Blaszczak on injured reserve, effective March 6. He has two goals and five points in 14 games. The Oilers signed rookie forward Nathan Hudgin, who spent the preseason with the team. He had 30 points in 32 games with Huntsville of the SPHL and played in one ECHL game with Orlando.