Notes: The Oilers enter the weekend series with a two-game winning streak while Rapid City has lost three in a row. Tulsa is 5-5 in its past 10 games while Rapid City is 2-8 The Oilers are seven points behind fourth-place Allen for the final playoff position and Rapid City is four points out. .. Tulsa's Max Golod is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 13-19. Golod had five goals and two assists for seven points in two games against Wichita last week. He has 36 points in 38 games this season. On Golod's behalf, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the ECHL's exclusive puck supplier.​ .. The Oilers are 13-10-3-1 at home and 3-3-2-0 against Rapid City this season. .. Tulsa's Tag Bertuzzi is on a four-game point streak (three goals, five assists) while teammate Dante Sheriff has four assists in his last two games. .. Eddie Matsushima has five goals against Rapid City this season. .. The St. Louis Blues promoted Tulsa goaltender Colten Ellis to Springfield of the AHL and signed veteran goalie Ian Keserich. Keserich, 37, was last active with Tulsa in the 2018-19 season. .. The Oilers only have six home games left after this weekend.