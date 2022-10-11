Oilers' training camp roster has coach hopeful for upcoming season

Training camp began on Monday for the Tulsa Oilers in preparation for the 2022-23 ECHL season, and many of last year's top players are returning.

A total of 13 players from last year's Kelly Cup playoff team are back, along with 11 newcomers, and they are hungry to atone for last year's first-round playoff loss to Utah in a series that went seven games.

Coach Rob Murray, who begins is sixth season leading the Oilers, expects nothing less.

“With the guys we have returning my expectation is that we are going to be better, and we should be,” he said. “In theory, we should be better.

“The guys that were here last year surprised us in a lot of ways. (Alex) Gilmore, (Eddie) Matsushima, and some of the younger guys we had. We had a whole new team last year, but it worked out. We had a good season.

“We are in a better training camp situation (this year) where there is not so much teaching as in the past.”

Murray wants to see a vastly improved power-play capability this season and expects a more constant offense.

“Our power play was not dangerous at anytime during the season,” Murray said, as the Oilers scored on only 18% of their power-play opportunities.

“Defensively we were good last year. There were nights our ability to generate offense was something hard to come by. But I think that will be better with a couple of additions to the lineup.”

One new addition to the team is J.C. Camagna who brings a lot of experience to the Oilers without counting against the veteran cap.

“I think J.C. Camagna has looked good in training camp so far and will add that veteran presence and also scoring,” Murray said of Camagna who scored 15 goals in 21 games with Allen last season and 35 goals with Fort Wayne in 2018-19.

With (Jackson) Leef and a healthy Dylan Sadowy joining Camagna, Murray feels the Oilers offense will look a lot different.

And the coach said he already has seen changes in the defense.

“After two days of training camp the biggest difference is on the backside defensemen wise,” Murray said. “(Jarod) Hilderman, (Alex) Pommerville and (Mike) McKee we know, but with (Chris) Perna, (Karl) Boudrias, (Justin) Bean, Jarvis Schartz, these are all new guys, and those are the guys I will be focusing on in pre-season games to see what we get with them.”

The Oilers will travel to Allen on Wednesday for a pre-season game then return home to host Wichita in a pre-season matchup Saturday at the Oilers Ice Center.

“We only have two games of training camp and we are playing a game tomorrow (Wednesday) night,” Murray said. “In the past we have had a good four or five days on the ice before we have a pre-season game. But maybe this will be good to jump right into a game and have a couple of days in-between to evaluate some guys and make corrections.”

Saturday's game at the Ice Center will remind longtime fans of the Central Hockey games played at the Tulsa Convention Center, which could not house a full-size rink.

“It will be an interesting game because of the confines of the rink.” Murray said. “The rink is smaller. It will be interesting to see how much space there is going to be with 10 players on the ice. It will be a tight game.”

In front of the net, a new promising rookie goaltender has joined the Oilers.

“Eric Dop came from Boston College where he played his fifth year there,” Murray said. “He had a good college career and highly recruited at our level. There were multiple teams after him and he decided to come here.”

Goalie Bailey Brkin, who played some at Wichita, Rapid City and Orlando is also in camp along with the returning Daniel Mannella.

All in all, Murray feels good about the training camp team he has put together.

“I really like our group,” he said. “I like my internal talks with the guys that were here last year and how excited the are that we retained a lot of the players. We made a good run at the end of the year and they all feel we can do better. And there is no reason why we can’t.

“We have shown we can play with the best teams in the league and that is with the majority of the group coming back.”