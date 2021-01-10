Oilers sweep homestand with 3-2 shootout win

Charlie Sampair delivered the only goal in the fourth round of a shootout to lift the Tulsa Oilers to a 3-2 win against the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday before a crowd of 2,607 at the BOK Center.
Tulsa's fourth straight win completed a three-game weekend homestand sweep of Utah which saw the Oilers move above .500 and improve to 5-3.
“From a fan standpoint, this was probably the best of the three games we played,” Tulsa Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “I thought the first two games were a little sloppy by both teams. But we did a lot of good things (Sunday)."
Goaltender Roman Dumy was key to the Oilers' final two games with a shutout performance Saturday followed by a perfect, four-round shootout shutout on Sunday.
"Dumy a great game, especially in the overtime on the 4-on-3," Murray said. "He is very athletic for a big guy and plays the puck very well. He was a third guy in Norfolk who is under contract with Anaheim and did not get much playing time last year. He has gotten better and better as the season has gone on in practice, and this is only his second game.”
After Utah ended Dumy’s scoreless streak at 9:05 of the first period, Oilers leading scorer Danny Moynihan scored his fifth goal of the season on a 2-on-1 play at 9:43 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1.
At 6:11, Golod received a pass from Moynihan in front of the goal and fired it past Grizzles goaltender Peyton Jones to give Tulsa a 2-1 lead.
After tempers flared on the ice, Charlie Gerard evened the score at 2-2 for the Grizzles at 18:32.
Murray is pleased with the team's improvement after a 1-3 start.
“We are getting it done,” Murray said. “I think it could be cleaner. We had some opportunities where we could have salted the game away. Regardless of that, we had good goaltending both nights.
“Our special teams were getting some good looks and our power play has been strong. Three wins in a row (before Sunday) after three losses in a row is a good way to bounce back. Systematically we are a lot tighter than we were a week ago.”
On Friday rookie players were key to victory. Jack Badini came out of the penalty box just in time to catch the was going past in open ice and raced in to put Tulsa up 1-0 with his first professional goal. Bryan Kindopp also picked up his first professional goal firing in the game winner in overtime. Veteran Adam Pleskach connected in the second period with his second of the season.
Saturday it was Pleskach scoring the only goal for an Oilers 1-0 shutout.
OILERS 3, GRIZZLES 2 (SO)
Utah;1;1;0;0;—;2
Tulsa;0;2;0;1;—;3
First period: 1, Utah, Abt 2 (Cuglietta) 9:05.. Penalties: Tulsa, Moynihan (hooking) 13:14. Utah, Zahn (tripping) 17;13.
Second period: 2, Tulsa, Moynihan 5 (Golod, Pleskach) 9:43. 3, Tulsa, Golod 2 (Moynihan, Pleskach) 13:49. 4, Utah, Gerard 4 (unassisted) 18;32 Penalties: Utah, Boucher (fighting major) 14:40. Tulsa, Cockerill (fighting major) 14:40. Utah, Zahn (roughing double minor) 16:06, Tulsa, Kromm (roughing) 16:06. Utah, Abt (tripping) 19:09.
Third period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Jenkins (interference) 19:50.
Overtime: No scoring. Penalties: Utah, Horn (hooking) 3:36. Tulsa, Golod (diving/Embellishment) 3:36.
Shootout: Tulsa, Sampair.
Power Plays: Utah, 0-2. Tulsa, 0-3.
Shots Utah,12-13-8-4—37. Tulsa, 17-12-13-1—43.
Saves: Utah, Jones 17-10-13-0—40. Tulsa, Dumy 11-12-8-4—35.
Referee: Riley Yerkovich. A: 2,607.