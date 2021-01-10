Oilers sweep homestand with 3-2 shootout win

Charlie Sampair delivered the only goal in the fourth round of a shootout to lift the Tulsa Oilers to a 3-2 win against the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday before a crowd of 2,607 at the BOK Center.

Tulsa's fourth straight win completed a three-game weekend homestand sweep of Utah which saw the Oilers move above .500 and improve to 5-3.

“From a fan standpoint, this was probably the best of the three games we played,” Tulsa Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “I thought the first two games were a little sloppy by both teams. But we did a lot of good things (Sunday)."

Goaltender Roman Dumy was key to the Oilers' final two games with a shutout performance Saturday followed by a perfect, four-round shootout shutout on Sunday.

"Dumy a great game, especially in the overtime on the 4-on-3," Murray said. "He is very athletic for a big guy and plays the puck very well. He was a third guy in Norfolk who is under contract with Anaheim and did not get much playing time last year. He has gotten better and better as the season has gone on in practice, and this is only his second game.”